When fairs across Minnesota were canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many eager for the summer festivity were sad to see them go.
“It really was a bummer,” said Emma Friauf, a 19-year-old Hutchinson resident.
She was looking forward to showing at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, along with numerous 4-H’ers and FFA members who had put time and work into raising animals to show in front of judges and fairgoers. Club members in other counties were facing the same disappointment. But this past week, on July 27, the Region 7 Dairy Show was able to fill the gap for many. The annual show is organized by local committee members in area counties, and this year it came right when it was needed in McLeod County.
“This year we opened it to any youth who would like to come,” said committee member Kelsey Buss. “Due to COVID there are fewer youth shows, and they like to show off their hard work.”
The committee hoped the event would help make it possible for everyone to attend a summer show, even without county fairs. Ultimately, 90 people registered and showed 250 animals. The show tends to draw around 40 participants most years.
“It’s been phenomenal,” Buss said. “We are very pleased everyone came out. Everyone is excited.”
To host the show at the fairgrounds, the committee came up with a plan to maintain social distancing and promote wearing masks. More buildings than would otherwise be necessary were used, and participants took care to maintain distance when coming to show. Cleaning stations were put in place to promote hand washing.
“I was impressed they were able to come up with a plan,” said Paul Wright, a County Board member who sits on the fair committee. “I am glad someone was able to use our wonderful fairgrounds and follow all the rules.”
Friauf took first place in the Advanced Cow Class and went on to win Grand Champion and then Supreme Champion of the show. Her cow was also judged best utter.
“I’m very happy,” she said. “It is nice to know there was a show for those of us raising our dairy cattle through FFA and 4-H to show off our hard work.”