"The Seed Keeper" by Diane Wilson, winner of the 2022 Minnesota Book Award in Fiction, is the 2023 One Book, One Community read for Hutchinson. 

Milkweed Editions, publisher of "The Seed Keeper," describes the book as "a haunting novel spanning several generations. It follows a Dakota family’s struggle to preserve their way of life, and their sacrifices to protect what matters most."

