McLeod County residents seeking to stay on top of local COVID-19 data now have another tool available.
The county has added a COVID-19 dashboard to its website at co.mcleod.mn.us, which is updated each Monday by McLeod County Public Health. Data reflecting the state of the county on Nov. 22 showed 1,922 cases and nine local deaths. The dashboard warns data collected in the past seven days should be considered partially incomplete due to delays in receiving data.
McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors noted Monday that as of 4 p.m. on Nov. 29, local numbers had increased to 2,166 confirmed cases, 13 probable cases and 14 deaths.
Both data points show a continuation of a trend Spors warned would continue two weeks ago. On Nov. 17, the county had seen a spike to 1,430 cases from 699 on Nov. 3. She said Monday morning the trend is forecasted to continue.
Information on the McLeod County dashboard shows several other points of data as well, including the county's case rate per 10,000 residents, a metric schools use to determine their learning model. This past Thursday, the county's rate climbed to 231.4. Such data is two weeks old and shows data from a two-week period.
The dashboard also shows that as of Nov. 22:
- COVID-19 was most common among ages 55-59, 25-29 and 20-24,
- 20 residents were hospitalized, and
- Hutchinson had the highest case rate, followed by Glencoe.