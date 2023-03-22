The United Way of McLeod County has awarded grants totaling $20,000 to improve the overall quality of life for people living in McLeod County.
Grants were distributed to organizations at an event on March 16 at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office.
Grants were awarded to local organizational partners engaged in health, education and financial stability work that strengthens and expands access to McLeod County's safety net.
Organizational partners include the following:
- Northern Star Council BSA
- McLeod Alliance
- 2B Continued (Teuby)
- Ridgewater College Warrior Pantry
- Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson
- Common Cup Ministry
- Lutheran Social Service's Meal Program and
- Hutchinson Junior Achievement.
Since 1965, United Way of McLeod County, with community donations, has actively worked to support efforts that ensure every household is stable and that children and families are equipped with the tools needed to thrive. These investments are part of the United Way’s continued commitment to the nonprofit's three focus areas: health, education and financial atability. it also invested in three in-house programs:
- The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides a free book each month to registered children age 0-5 years old.
- United Way Activity Scholarship Program that provides scholarships to youth who wish to participate in activities that otherwise would not be financially possible.
- Books and Baseball Program, which connects youth with reading and baseball during events held at local baseball fields with local teams.