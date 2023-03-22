Imagination Library donation

Thanks to a $2,000 grant from the I.J. Burich Foundation, United Way of McLeod County restarted its popular Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in 2021. Pictured, from left, is Jan Mackenthun, United Way board secretary; Debra Siemsen, United Way program manager; and Connie Lambert of Citizens Bank and the I.J. Burich Foundation.

 Submitted photo

The United Way of McLeod County has awarded grants totaling $20,000 to improve the overall quality of life for people living in McLeod County.

Grants were distributed to organizations at an event on March 16 at the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office. 

