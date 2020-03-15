Monday, March 16
Parent Connection: This group meets each Monday evening at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Child care is available, but anyone interested in attending should call 320-455-7872 for the time.
Crow River Habitat for Humanity: 5:30 p.m. monthly board meeting at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Call 320-587-8868.
Lester Prairie School Board: 5:45 p.m. at the Media Center, 131 Hickory St. N., Lester Prairie. Call 320-395-2521.
Silver Lake City Council: 6 p.m. at the City Auditorium, 320 W. Main St., Silver Lake. Call 320-327-2412.
Minnesota TOPS 691 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in is 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting. TOPS meets at Bethlehem United Methodist Church basement, 665 Miller Ave. S.W. Call 320-583-8698.
Glencoe City Council: 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Center, 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe. Call 320-864-5586.
Hutchinson Women's 600 Bowling Club: 2020 Spring Meeting is 7:30 p.m. at Hutch Bowl, 1150 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. The agenda will include prior club sponsored tournament and also discussion on club disband. For more information, call 320-583-4297.
Tuesday, March 17
Caregivers Support Group: 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. All caregivers are welcome. For more information, call DeeDee at 320-292-3840 or email deanna.harvego@lssmn.org.
Hutchinson Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m. at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson. Call 320-587-5151.
Winsted City Council: 6 p.m. at City Hall, 183 Main Ave. W., Winsted. Call 320-485-2366.
Masonic Lodge 59: 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the lodge rooms, 13 Washington Ave. W., Hutchinson. The meeting follows the 6:30 meal. Call 320-455-0013.
Aging Adults and Parents: 6:30 p.m. at Prince of Peace Retirement Living, 301 Glen St. S.W., Hutchinson. Call: 320-234-7588.
Hutchinson Civil Air Patrol: 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Hutchinson Airport, 1700 Butler Field Drive S.W., Hutchinson. Call Steve Hackbarth, public affairs officer, 612-701-9529.
Just for Today at Al-Anon: 7 p.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Al-Anon is based on the 12 Steps and 12 Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous and its purpose is helping families with addictions. Those attending find what they learn helps in many other aspects of their lives. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Hutchinson Lions Club: 7 p.m. at Squeaky's Grill and Bar, 1150 Highway 7 W. Guests are welcome to join the Lions for supper at 6 p.m.
Crow River Wheelers: 7 p.m. at the VFW Post in Hutchinson. Meets every third Tuesday.
Boon Lake Township: 7:30 p.m. at Boon Lake Town Hall, Buffalo Lake. Call Randy Pederson at 320-833-2380.
Wednesday, March 18
Senior Services Assistance: 10 a.m.-noon, the third Wednesday of the month, a representative will be available at the Hutchinson Senior Center at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Assistance will be available to help with Medicare, Part D, billing issues, transportation, nutrition issues, housing, caregiver support, medications and more. To schedule an appointment, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656.
Hutchinson Area Joint Planning: 6 p.m. at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson. Call 320-587-5151.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96: 7 p.m. at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Dinner served at 6 p.m.
Hutchinson Step by Step AFG: 6:30 p.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Mental Health Support Group: 7-8 p.m. at Glencoe Regional Health Services, 1805 Hennepin Ave. N., Conference Room C. Call 320-455-9264.
Thursday, March 19
Hutchinson II Toastmasters: 7-8 a.m. Thursdays, Uponor, 50 West Highland Drive N.E. Visit h2tm.org.
Minnesota TOPS 773 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in is at 8 a.m. The meeting is at 8:50 a.m., Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Call Ruth at 320-587-8762.
Hutchinson Rotary Club: Noon Thursdays at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. The club is a part of Rotary International and supports local projects such as Rotary Park, STRIVE scholarship program and several international efforts. Call Dan Mahon at 320-587-3900.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6 p.m., Hutchinson Public Library meeting room, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Open to anyone with an eating disorder or weight concerns. Call Sharon at 320-587-5889.
McLeod Alliance: 6 p.m. women's support group for victims of domestic violence. Call 320-234-7933.
Crow River Beekeepers: 7 p.m. at Cedar Mills Gun Club, just off State Highway 7, a half-mile north of State Highway 7.
Narcotics Anonymous: This group for recovering addicts meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hutchinson Health, Room E, 1095 State Highway 15 S. NA is a nonprofit fellowship of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem. Call Nathan at 320-296-9733 or Roger at 320-583-2870.
Mental Health Family Support Group: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St., west conference room, Glencoe. Call 763-479-9356.
Stewart AA: 8 p.m. Thursdays in the building next to the post office in Stewart. Call 320-212-5290.
Friday, March 20
Serenity Seekers Al-Anon: 9:30 a.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Saturday, March 21
Hutchinson Saturday Morning Al-Anon: 10 a.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Open AA and Al-Anon Speaker Meeting: 8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W. Call: 320-587-8436