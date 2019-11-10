Sunday, Nov. 10
Minnesota Wings Motorcycle Club: 4 p.m. at Unhinged Pizza, 201 N. Sibley Ave., Glencoe. Call John Landfair at 320-587-5615.
Monday, Nov. 11
Hutchinson School District 423 Board of Education: 5:30 p.m. at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson. Call 320-587-2860.
Historic Hutchinson: 6:30 p.m. at the historic Great Northern Depot at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. The group was founded in 1999 with a mission to preserve and protect Hutchinson’s living and structural history. Call 320-587-5787.
Parent Connection: This group meets each Monday evening at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Child care is available, but anyone interested in attending should call 320-455-7872 for the time.
Minnesota TOPS 691 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting. TOPS meets at Bethlehem United Methodist Church basement, 665 Miller Ave. S.W. Call 320-583-8698.
Compassionate Friends: 6:30 p.m. at Oakland Chapel, 805 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This is for families that have experienced the death of a child. Call 320-833-2300.
The Hutchinson Area Multiple Sclerosis group: 6:45 p.m. in the Adult Forum Lounge at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson
Plato City Council: 7 p.m. at City Hall, 120 First St. N.E., Plato. Call 320-238-2224.
Stewart City Council: 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 551 Pryor St., Stewart. Call 320-562-2518.
Edward Ewald American Legion Post and Auxiliary 143: 7:30 p.m., at the Brownton Community Center. Call Marcie Baysinger at 320-583-6624.
Glencoe-Silver Lake School District: 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln School, room 152, 1621 E. 16th St., Glencoe. Call 320-864-2496.
Litchfield School District: 7:30 p.m. at the Family Services Building, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Suite 100, Litchfield. Call 320-693-2444.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Hutchinson Kiwanis Club: Noon Tuesdays at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Guest speakers talk on local, national and global subjects. Call Mary at 320-587-4498.
Hutchinson City Council: 5:30 p.m. at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson. Call 320-587-5151.
Gopher Campfire Club: 6:45 p.m. meal, followed by the 8 p.m. meeting at the clubhouse, 24718 County Road 7, Hutchinson. Call 320-587-4868 or visit gophercampfire.com.
Lynn Township Board: 7 p.m. at Lynn Township Hall. Call Clerk Michaela Maday at 320-221-0026.
Just for Today at Al-Anon: 7 p.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Al-Anon is based on the 12 Steps and 12 Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous and its purpose is helping families with addictions. Those attending find what they learn helps in many other aspects of their lives. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Hassan Valley Township Board: 7:30 p.m. at Hassan Valley Township Hall, Biscay. Call Clerk Robert Anderson at 320-587-6055.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Adult Grief Support Group: 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 13, 20, 27, and Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Meetings are at the Allina Health Home Care Services office, 211 Freemont Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Call Mary Nelson, hospice grief counselor, at 320-484-9210.
Hutchinson Step by Step AFG: 6:30 p.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Biscay City Council: 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall by the park, State Highway 22, Biscay. Call 320-864-5024.
Mental Health Support Group: 7-8 p.m. at Glencoe Regional Health Services, 1805 Hennepin Ave. N., Conference Room C. Call 320-455-9264.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Hutchinson II Toastmasters: 7-8 a.m. Thursdays, Uponor, 50 West Highland Drive N.E. Visit h2tm.org.
Minnesota TOPS 773 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in is at 8 a.m. The meeting is at 8:50 a.m., Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Call Ruth at 320-587-8762.
Glencoe Caregiver Support Group: 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 1820 Ninth Ave. N., Glencoe. Call Sarah Doering at 320-894-0479. It is sponsored by Lutheran Social Service.
Hutchinson Rotary Club: Noon Thursdays at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. The club is a part of Rotary International and supports local projects such as Rotary Park, STRIVE scholarship program and several international efforts. Call Dan Mahon at 320-587-3900.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6 p.m., Hutchinson Public Library meeting room, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Open to anyone with an eating disorder or weight concerns. Call or text Nikki at 507-240-0975.
McLeod Alliance for Victims of Domestic Violence: 6 p.m. women’s support group for victims of domestic violence. Call 320-234-7933.
Grief Recovery Friends: 6:30 p.m. at Ecumen Oaks, 945 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Open to anyone who experienced the loss of a loved one. Call 320-587-2128 for more information.
Hutchinson Bird Club: 7 p.m. in the Hutchinson Public Library meeting room, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Call Bernice Hall at 320-587-8122.
Acoma Township Board: 7 p.m. at Acoma Township Hall, 23486 230th St. To be added to the email list contact: acomaclerk@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: This group for recovering addicts meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hutchinson Health, Room E, 1095 State Highway 15 S. NA is a nonprofit fellowship of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem. Call Nathan at 320-296-9733 or Roger at 320-583-2870.
Mental Health Family Support Group: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St., west conference room, Glencoe. Call 763-479-9356.
Stewart AA: 8 p.m. Thursdays in the building next to the post office in Stewart. Call 320-212-5290.
Hutchinson Township: 8 p.m. at Gopher Campfire. Call Clerk Craig Schmeling at 320-583-9041.
Friday, Nov. 15
Serenity Seekers Al-Anon: 9:30 a.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Hutchinson Saturday Morning Al-Anon: 10 a.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Open AA and Al-Anon Speaker Meeting: 8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W. Call: 320-587-8436
Monday, Nov. 18
Parent Connection: This group meets each Monday evening at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Child care is available, but anyone interested in attending should call 320-455-7872 for the time.
Minnesota TOPS 691 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in is 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting. TOPS meets at Bethlehem United Methodist Church basement, 665 Miller Ave. S.W. Call 320-583-8698.
Crow River Habitat for Humanity: 5:30 p.m. monthly board meeting at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Call 320-587-8868.
Lester Prairie School Board: 5:45 p.m. at the Media Center, 131 Hickory St. N., Lester Prairie. Call 320-395-2521.
Silver Lake City Council: 6 p.m. at the City Auditorium, 320 W. Main St., Silver Lake. Call 320-327-2412.
Glencoe City Council: 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Center, 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe. Call 320-864-5586.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Hutchinson Kiwanis Club: Noon Tuesdays at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Guest speakers talk on local, national and global subjects. Call Mary at 320-587-4498.
Hutchinson Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m. at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson. Call 320-587-5151.
Winsted City Council: 6 p.m. at City Hall, 183 Main Ave. W., Winsted. Call 320-485-2366.
Masonic Lodge 59: 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the lodge rooms, 13 Washington Ave. W., Hutchinson. The meeting follows the 6:30 meal. Call 320-455-0013.
Aging Adults and Parents: 6:30 p.m. at Prince of Peace Retirement Living, 301 Glen St. S.W., Hutchinson. Call: 320-234-7588.
Hutchinson Photography Club: 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W.: call 320-587-7278.
Hutchinson Lions Club: 7 p.m. at Squeaky’s Grill and Bar, 1150 Highway 7 W. Guests are welcome to join the Lions for supper at 6 p.m.
Crow River Wheelers: 7 p.m. at the VFW Post in Hutchinson. Meets every third Tuesday.
Just for Today at Al-Anon: 7 p.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Al-Anon is based on the 12 Steps and 12 Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous and its purpose is helping families with addictions. Those attending find what they learn helps in many other aspects of their lives. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Boon Lake Township: 7:30 p.m. at Boon Lake Town Hall, Buffalo Lake. Call Randy Pederson at 320-833-2380.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Hutchinson Area Joint Planning: 6 p.m. at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson. Call 320-587-5151.
Hutchinson Step by Step AFG: 6:30 p.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96: 7 p.m. at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Dinner served at 6 p.m.
Mental Health Support Group: 7-8 p.m. at Glencoe Regional Health Services, 1805 Hennepin Ave. N., Conference Room C. Call 320-455-9264.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Hutchinson II Toastmasters: 7-8 a.m. Thursdays, Uponor, 50 West Highland Drive N.E. Visit h2tm.org.
Minnesota TOPS 773 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in is at 8 a.m. The meeting is at 8:50 a.m., Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Call Ruth at 320-587-8762.
Hutchinson Rotary Club: Noon Thursdays at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. The club is a part of Rotary International and supports local projects such as Rotary Park, STRIVE scholarship program and several international efforts. Call Dan Mahon at 320-587-3900.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6 p.m., Hutchinson Public Library meeting room, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Open to anyone with an eating disorder or weight concerns. Call or text Nikki at 507-240-0975.
McLeod Alliance for Victims of Domestic Violence: 6 p.m. women’s support group for victims of domestic violence. Call 320-234-7933.
Crow River Beekeepers: 7 p.m. at Cedar Mills Gun Club, just off State Highway 7, a half-mile north of State Highway 7.
Narcotics Anonymous: This group for recovering addicts meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hutchinson Health, Room E, 1095 State Highway 15 S. NA is a nonprofit fellowship of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem. Call Nathan at 320-296-9733 or Roger at 320-583-2870.
Mental Health Family Support Group: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St., west conference room, Glencoe. Call 763-479-9356.
Stewart AA: 8 p.m. Thursdays in the building next to the post office in Stewart. Call 320-212-5290.
Friday, Nov. 22
Serenity Seekers Al-Anon: 9:30 a.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Hutchinson Saturday Morning Al-Anon: 10 a.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Open AA and Al-Anon Speaker Meeting: 8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W. Call: 320-587-8436