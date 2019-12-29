Monday, Dec. 30
Parent Connection: This group meets each Monday evening at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Child care is available, but anyone interested in attending should call 320-455-7872 for the time.
Minnesota TOPS 691 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in is 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting. TOPS meets at Bethlehem United Methodist Church basement, 665 Miller Ave. S.W. Call 320-583-8698.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Just for Today at Al-Anon: 7 p.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Al-Anon is based on the 12 Steps and 12 Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous and its purpose is helping families with addictions. Those attending find what they learn helps in many other aspects of their lives. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Happy New Year.
Hutchinson Step by Step AFG: 6:30 p.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Hutchinson II Toastmasters: 7-8 a.m. Thursdays, Uponor, 50 West Highland Drive N.E. Visit h2tm.org.
Minnesota TOPS 773 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in is at 8 a.m. The meeting is at 8:50 a.m., Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Call Ruth at 320-587-8762.
Hutchinson Rotary Club: Noon Thursdays at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. The club is a part of Rotary International and supports local projects such as Rotary Park, STRIVE scholarship program and several international efforts. Call Dan Mahon at 320-587-3900.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6 p.m., Hutchinson Public Library meeting room, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Open to anyone with an eating disorder or weight concerns. Call or text Nikki at 507-240-0975.
McLeod Alliance for Victims of Domestic Violence: 6 p.m. women’s support group for victims of domestic violence. Call 320-234-7933.
Narcotics Anonymous: This group for recovering addicts meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hutchinson Health, Room E, 1095 State Highway 15 S. NA is a nonprofit fellowship of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem. Call Nathan at 320-296-9733 or Roger at 320-583-2870.
Mental Health Family Support Group: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St., west conference room, Glencoe. Call 763-479-9356.
Stewart AA: 8 p.m. Thursdays in the building next to the post office in Stewart. Call 320-212-5290.
Friday, Jan. 3
Serenity Seekers Al-Anon: 9:30 a.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Morning Al-Anon: 10 a.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Open AA and Al-Anon Speaker Meeting: 8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W. Call: 320-587-8436.
Monday, Jan. 6
Parent Connection: This group meets each Monday evening at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Child care is available, but anyone interested in attending should call 320-455-7872 for the time.
Minnesota TOPS 691 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting. TOPS meets at Bethlehem United Methodist Church basement, 665 Miller Ave. S.W. Call 320-583-8698.
Historic Hutchinson: 6:30 p.m. at the historic Great Northern Depot at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. The group was founded in 1999 with a mission to preserve and protect Hutchinson’s living and structural history. Call 320-587-5787.
Hutchinson Dementia Support Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month in the lounge at Christ the King, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. See the group’s Facebook page for details.
Glencoe City Council: 7 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe. Call 320-864-5586.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
McLeod County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. at the Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe. Hutchinson residents call 320-484-4399.
Hutchinson Kiwanis Club: The club meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 14, at noon at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Guest speakers talk on local, national and global subjects. Call Mary at 320-587-4498.
Winsted City Council: 6 p.m. at City Hall, 183 Main Ave. W., Winsted. Call 320-485-2366.
Masonic Lodge 59: 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month in the lodge rooms, 13 Washington Ave. W., Hutchinson. The meeting follows the 6:30 meal. Call 320-455-0013.
Hutchinson Civil Air Patrol: 6:30 p.m. Every Tuesday at the Hutchinson Airport, 1700 Butler Field Drive S.W., Hutchinson. Call Steve Hackbarth, public affairs officer, 612-701-9529.
Just for Today at Al-Anon: 7 p.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Al-Anon is based on the 12 Steps and 12 Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous and its purpose is helping families with addictions. Those attending find what they learn helps in many other aspects of their lives. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Hutchinson Lions Club: 7 p.m. at Squeaky’s Grill and Bar, 1150 Highway 7 W. If you would like, join the group for supper at 6 p.m.
Brownton City Council: 7 p.m. at City Offices, 335 Third St. S., Brownton. Call 320-328-5318.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
McLeod County 40&8: The place changes every month. For more information, call Jerry Block at 612-616-4434.
Hutchinson Step by Step AFG: 6:30 p.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Mental Health Support Group: 7-8 p.m. at Glencoe Regional Health Services, 1805 Hennepin Ave. N., Conference Room C. Call 320-455-9264.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Hutchinson II Toastmasters: 7-8 a.m. Thursdays, Uponor, 50 West Highland Drive N.E. Visit h2tm.org.
Minnesota TOPS 773 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Weigh-in is at 8 a.m. The meeting is at 8:50 a.m., Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Call Ruth at 320-587-8762.
Hutchinson Rotary Club: Noon Thursdays at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. The club is a part of Rotary International and supports local projects such as Rotary Park, STRIVE scholarship program and several international efforts. Call Dan Mahon at 320-587-3900.
Overeaters Anonymous: 6 p.m., Hutchinson Public Library meeting room, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Open to anyone with an eating disorder or weight concerns. Call or text Nikki at 507-240-0975.
McLeod Alliance for Victims of Domestic Violence: 6 p.m. women’s support group for victims of domestic violence. Call 320-234-7933.
Today’s Women of Hutchinson: 6:30 p.m., Harmony River, 1555 Sherwood St. S.E., Hutchinson, lower level (use west entrance). Call Linda 320-587-0426.
Grief Recovery Friends: 6:30 p.m. at Ecumen Oaks, 945 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Open to anyone who experienced the loss of a loved one. Call 320-587-2128 for more information.
Narcotics Anonymous: This group for recovering addicts meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Hutchinson Health, Room E, 1095 State Highway 15 S. NA is a nonprofit fellowship of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem. Call Nathan at 320-296-9733 or Roger at 320-583-2870.
Mental Health Family Support Group: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St., west conference room, Glencoe. Call 763-479-9356.
Stewart AA: 8 p.m. Thursdays in the building next to the post office in Stewart. Call 320-212-5290.
Friday, Jan. 10
Serenity Seekers Al-Anon: 9:30 a.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Hutchinson Saturday Morning Al-Anon: 10 a.m. at the Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. For more information, call the club at 320-587-8436 or Lynn at 320-582-0193.
Open AA and Al-Anon Speaker Meeting: 8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Alano Club, 1170 State Highway 7 W. Call: 320-587-8436.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Minnesota Wings Motorcycle Club: 4 p.m. at Unhinged Pizza, 201 N. Sibley Ave., Glencoe. Call John Landfair at 320-587-5615.