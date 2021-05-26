Next time you're in the neighborhood, stop by the Common Cup office and give a shout out to Jen Wicklund, the new program director.
This is a new position for the nonprofit, which was founded in 2000 and offers financial and emergency assistance by gathering and sharing the resources of McLeod County-area churches.
It's been said timing is everything, and it's true in Wicklund's case.
"We have had wonderful volunteers to help coordinate the programs through the years, which has been a blessing," said Bev Bonte, executive director of Common Cup. "These volunteers are willing to continue with the programs but want the flexibility to enjoy their time of retirement without these extra responsibilities."
Since the formation of Common Cup, many of its programs have grown considerably, so much so that for several years the board has wanted extra help for Bonte. Opportunity knocked when Wicklund began as the volunteer coordinator for the summer feeding program.
"I recognized her strengths in organization, communication, creativity and positive interpersonal relationship skills," Bonte said. "It seemed like a perfect fit for assisting with our Common Cup needs. It is very exciting to have her working with us at CCM."
Since starting in mid-March, Wicklund has been schooling herself about the nonprofit and helping out with some of its programs.
“Now (it's) the coat drive and distribution, backpack program, summer feeding program and school supply program," she said.
Through May 29, Common Cup is collecting winter coats, which will be distributed later this fall. In 2019, 500 coats were given away and in 2020, 360 coats found new homes.
“Mainly we're looking for all kid sizes and men and women's larger sizes from XL and up,” she said.
In case Wicklund's name sounds familiar, it's because she has served as the volunteer coordinator for the summer feeding program since 2017 and she's worked as a playground supervisor and Title 1 paraprofessional at Park Elementary.
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS
Wicklund's introduction to Common Cup came via her workmate Sara Redekopp, who was the summer feeding program volunteer coordinator at that time.
“When she couldn't do it, Sara asked if I'd be interested,” Wicklund remembered. “It was great timing. I was ready to make a change.”
Folks may remember the summer feeding program as taking place in local parks and then moving to the schools. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it became a drive-thru program that served more than 500 youth in 2020. This model will continue for 2021.
“We weren't able to get enough staff for two sites and transporting the meals was an issue,” Wicklund said. “Everything is at (Hutchinson High School) this year.”
The program for youth age 0-18 is free and includes breakfast and lunch, which is bundled for twice weekly pickup. Advance registration is required at isd423.org.
“Last year's drive-thru was an experiment to see how it would go,” she said. “I was really impressed. I recruit volunteers. Kitchen staff organizes the menus and how it's going to go. They had it so streamlined and the volunteers just showed up. It was very organized. They had it all wrapped up in an hour. In the COVID year you don't know what to expect. I was pleasantly surprised.”
As Wicklund is finding out, Common Cup has many moving parts including the operation of its thrift store in Glencoe, which is a fundraiser for the organization with all the money staying local.
"It runs strictly on volunteers," she said. "To run a store with all volunteers is pretty cool. They have a great way of decorating and they make sure everything is working before it goes on the shelf."
Wicklund doesn't anticipate launching any new programs in the near future, but she and Bonte have been brainstorming ideas including tutoring children. It's something Wicklund is passionate about.
"We've tossed it around a little bit," she said. "It's one idea we've brought up — because of the different changes in education, there's a need for extra help. It's not always easy to find or affordable."
HELLO, MINNESOTA
Wicklund was born in the Bay Area of California but grew up in Chico, in the northern Sacramento Valley. After high school, she studied culinary arts, earning a baking and pastry diploma. She used her skills to become a baker.
She likes to tell people she met a cute boy and that's how she came to live in Hutchinson. Wicklund met her future husband, Scott, when he was stationed at Fort Ord, a U.S. Army post on Monterey Bay in California.
The couple met through friends. After Scott got out of the Army, the couple moved in 1993 to his hometown so he could study at Hutchinson Technical College. They lived in Minnesota for two years, returning to California after Scott finished school.
With the arrival of their children — Alice and Brendan — the couple made the decision to raise their family in Hutchinson, so they returned to Minnesota permanently in 1999.
Wicklund put her baking expertise to work with a gig at MadCake Coffee Company in Hutchinson, where she was known for her basil berry torts.
"I love to cook," she said. "I like to play around with different flavors. The brewery (Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co.) hired me to do a cookies and beer pairings. Who would have thought? It's like wine pairings. It was my first attempt. It was really fun to get to experiment."
When it comes to favorite things to bake, Wicklund said it's pies and torts.
"I like fruit flavors more than cakes," she said. "I worked in baking a few years after MadCake closed. I had a custom cake business with a friend. We did custom cakes, custom orders. It got to be so much. The food industry work is a lot of nights and weekends."
While baking has become her avocation, she's thrilled with her new vocation at Common Cup.
"I love to do anything with children and most of these programs benefit children," she said. "There's a lot of working with volunteers. I never thought it would be something I could do on a regular basis. It's an answer to a prayer."