The general election is still five months away, but changes to local representation are already assured as some local elected officials head toward retirement.
Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, did not file for election in Senate District 17 after 12 years serving Senate District 18. The newly drawn 2022 Senate District maps place District 17 over Hutchinson, with a roughly similar geographic area to the old District 18. McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge, who has served locally for decades, did not file for re-election, nor did Hutchinson City Council Member Mary Christensen, a lifelong resident. Former McLeod County Recorder Lynn Ette Schrupp announced her retirement earlier this year, which prompted the McLeod County Board to move the elected position to an appointed position.
In a farewell speech to his Senate colleagues this past month, Newman asked lawmakers to remember the humanity of everyone they work with.
“I regret I did not take as much time as I should have to work collaboratively with my fellow senators,” he said. “I just learned too slowly, I guess. But it’s absolutely necessary. You get nothing done unless you work together. ... The greatest satisfaction I have as a senator is what we were able to do collaboratively within my caucus and without, and to work with the folks on both sides of the aisle.”
Newman, 75, was first elected to the Senate in 2010, and began his service in 2011. The Hutchinson native ran after Sen. Steve Dille announced he would not seek re-election. Newman previously served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2004 to 2007 following a special election. In recent years Newman was chair of the Senate Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.
Newman appeared to choke up while thanking his team members for their hard work. He said he did not intend to do nothing following his departure.
“I think God’s going to open up a door,” he said. “I’m not going to go home, sit down on the couch, and die. That door is going to open and I’m going to step through it.”
Newman, who has an undergraduate degree in ancient history, told his colleagues he would like to take time to visit ancient, historical sites around the world he has read about. He would also like to spend more time on the ocean.
“If I had to come back and do it over again, I think I’d be an oceanographer,” he said.
Local lawmakers Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, and Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, are both seeking re-election, but the seats they are running for are new. Urdahl is now in the new State House District 16A. Gruenhagen is seeking election to State Senate District 17.
CITY
After 12 years and three terms on the Hutchinson City Council, Christensen said it was time to step back before she overstays her time in a seat.
"I think it's good to get different people in," she said. "The first four years you are really learning. There is a lot to learn. It takes time. And then you are more comfortable with your job. And that's a great thing. ... But I figured 12 years was long enough to serve."
A lot has happened in Christensen's 12 years on the City Council, and she said at 73 she isn't sure she wants to be 77 and still committed to regular meetings, workshops, committee meetings and others.
"It's a time commitment," she said. "You can't decide to go away for three weeks or a month. That's not fair to the people who sit on the council and the people who elected you."
But Christensen does not intend to "fade into the sunset." While she has also stepped down as president of Historic Hutch, she plans to remain active in the group, as well as others around Hutchinson where her passions lead her.
To those who may fill her seat, Christensen had this advice: "You cannot come with your agenda. You need to come in with your eyes wide open and stop, look and listen to what the people are really saying."
She finds the Hutchinson City Council to be in a good position with members who can disagree but compromise. The job, she said, is nonpartisan and apolitical.
ATTORNEY
Junge recalled this past week that his legal work in McLeod County first began on Aug. 2, 1982, as an assistant county attorney. He was then appointed to fill the remainder of Pete Kasal’s term in May of 1987. He has remained in the role, re-elected every few years, since.
“I’ll be 66 in about two weeks, and I don’t want to work full-time,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m done, done. I’ve considered some options. But you can’t really make a commitment until you’re pretty close.”
Junge is open to a variety of options for his future, which could include filling in while other county attorneys take vacation or handling appellate work for the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association. He said he has seen compatriots in the field still in office at 74, but to his knowledge he is the longest serving elected county attorney in the state. The second longest serving attorney quit last year, he said.
“Thirty-five years is about as long as it gets in this business,” he said.
He was confident about the ongoing work of the McLeod County Attorney’s Office.
“We have wonderful people here, and they’ll be competent no matter who they work for,” Junge said. “If they can work for me and do OK, they’ll blossom with anybody else.”
RECORDER
With Schrupp’s departure on June 4, Deborah Jensen now serves as McLeod County Recorder. Jensen, who was previously the chief deputy recorder, will fill the term through Dec. 31, 2022, at which point it falls to the County Board to make an appointment once again.
When Schrupp announced her upcoming retirement earlier this year, she said it was a hard decision.
“It’s been 37 years of my life being here,” Schrupp said. “My husband retired last year and I’m jealous of him. Together, we have 70-some years together that we’ve been at the county. It’s time for me to step back and retire.”
Schrupp was in the elected Recorder role for five terms totaling roughly 20 years.