Thursday
HANDMADE: Potter Tom Wirt is showcasing his new work at an open house noon to 7 p.m. at his studio New Clay Pottery, B2.
TALKING POINTS: Share your thoughts about this month's featured book "Under a Flaming Sky" at Wine & Words at 6:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, B2.
Friday
STEP ON UP: Sing your favorite songs at karaoke. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, B2.
Saturday
IT'S FREE: This month's free family movie is "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation." Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. movie at Century 9, B2.
SINGING EVERYONE'S FAVORITES: Jimmy Mazz is raising fun and funds with his show "Legends & Laughter" at 2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, B2.
COSTUMES OPTIONAL: The Dassel History Center is hosting the Great Gatsby Gala 6:30-9:30 p.m. with live music by the West Metro Big Band, B2.
Sunday
NEW BEGINNINGS: Vineyard United Methodist Church is rebooting with a worship service at 9:30 a.m. and relaunch party 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson, B2.'
SPECIAL SCREENING: The original show "Litchfield Is Our Home" written and performed for the city's 150th anniversary is being screened at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Hollywood Theater in downtown Litchfield, B2.