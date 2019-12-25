(INSERT PHOTO OF CHRISTMAS MEAL HERE)
Wednesday
FREE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS DINNER: First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield, is serving a free Christmas meal, B2.
Thursday
(INSERT RACING DOWN ROCKET HILL PHOTO HERE)
OUTDOOR FUN: Enjoy ice skating and sliding during the holiday break. Warming houses are open at Park Elementary Rink, Kiwanis Park Sliding Hill and Northwoods Rink, B2.
DANCE FEVER: If you're age 12-30 and love to dance, Meghan's Place is hosting its third annual Holiday dance, B2.
Friday
HOOP SHOOT: Children age 8-13 are welcome at the Hutchinson Elks annual free throw contest at Whalen Gymnasium in the Hutchinson High School, B2.
(INSERT NO LINES PHOTO HERE)
LOTS OF LAUGHS: No Lines Improv is hosting its annual Holiday Extravaganza Comedy Show at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, B2.
Saturday
GLAZING PARTY: Now that the pottery bowls have been made, it's time to glaze them during the New Journey UCC Church glazing party. The finished bowls will be for sale at the church's Empty Bowls fundraiser, B2.
Sunday
(INSERT PHOTO OF SHAWN JOHNSON HERE)
LOVE THE CROONERS? Shawn Johnson and the Big Band Experience are bringing their show "The Spirit of the Season" to the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, B2.
Monday-Tuesday
BE A STAR: YoungStars director Cassie Jurgenson is teaching a two-day youth musical theater intensive program at the Hutchinson Middle School cafeteria, B2.