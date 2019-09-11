(INSERT PHOTO OF THE GARYS HERE)
Thursday
PLAYING THE FAVORITES: The Garys featuring Gary Mons and Gary Stibal are playing 1-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson VFW, B2.
NO AUDITIONS REQUIRED: The Crow River Singers begin their fall rehearsals at 7 p.m. in the choir room at Peace Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, B2.
Friday
(INSERT PHOTO OF USED BOOK SALE HERE)
CHEAP READS: The Friends of the Used Book Sale is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday outdoors on Hassan Street, B1.
DRESS IT UP: If you're looking for a good deal on used furniture, don't miss Crow River Habitat for Humanity's second annual Barn Sale Friday and Saturday, B1.
MEET THE ACTORS: Following a 7:15 p.m. showing of the new faith-based film "The Favorite," meet actors Hudson and Mark Harris at Century 9, B2.
Saturday
RUN FOR FUN: It's the annual Luce Line Lace-up. Same-day registration and check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson, B2.
(INSERT PHOTO OF HUTCHINSON FARMERS MARKET HERE)
NO NEED TO HURRY The Hutchinson Farmers Market has extended hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m., B2.
(INSERT PHOTO OF BEER FESTIVAL HERE)
DRINKING FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Support the Adult Training and Habilitation Center by attending the Winsted Beer Festival 2:30-5 p.m. at the Winstock Grounds in Winsted, B2.
Sunday
HONORING SERVICE: Dedication at 1 p.m. for the new Winsted Veterans Memorial, B2.
SHARING THE STORY OF BILLY SUNDAY: Author Craig Bishop is giving an author talk about his book "Billy Sunday: The Baseball Evangelist" at 2 p.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, B2.