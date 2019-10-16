(INSERT PHOTO OF ARTIST ADAM MCCAULEY HERE)
Thursday
ARTIST RECEPTION: Meet Duluth artist Adam McCauley 5-6:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, B2.
FOOD AND CONVERSATION: Chef Karyn Tomlinson is featured at the Dassel History Center’s Heritage Harvest event at 6 p.m. at Dassel Evangelical Church, B2.
BOTTOMS UP: Liquor Hutch is hosting a beer tasting event 7-9 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, B2.
Friday
Friday
SECOND ACT: FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are opening their second weekend run of “Relationships: An Evening of One-Act Plays” at the Dassel History Center, B2.
Saturday
Saturday
HANDS-ON CLAY: New Journey UCC Church in Hutchinson welcomes people of all ages to help make bowls 10 a.m.-noon, B2.
(INSERT PUMPKIN FEST PHOTO HERE)
CELEBRATE THE SEASON: Bring the family to Pumpkin Fest 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This annual event features pumpkin chucking, live music, bounce houses and more at Crow River Winery, B2.
WIZARDS ARE WELCOME: The Hutchinson Public Library is hosting its annual Harry Potter Party 12:30-4:30 p.m., B2.
IT’S AN ORIGINAL: Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. and the Parachute Pandas are celebrating their collaboration with a new brew and live music 7:30-10:30 p.m., B2.