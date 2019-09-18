(INSERT PHOTO OF JENNY TRETTIN HERE)
Thursday
SHARING FAITH: Jenny Trettin of Hutchinson is the featured speaker at Women in the New Evangelization at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Philips, B2.
CLASSIC COUNTRY: Phyllis Hummel and the Swinging Country Band are playing at 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House. This event begins at 5 p.m. with a chili supper followed by live music, B2.
RED OR WHITE? Liquor Hutch kicks off its tasting season with eight wines at 7 p.m. at Crow River Golf Club, B2.
Friday
NEW APPROACH TO A CLASSIC: The musical group Mothrmov is presenting Hans Christian Andersen’s story “The Ugly Duckling” at 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, B2.
Saturday
IT'S SHOW TIME: The 38th annual Elks Gun and Coin Show is at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, B2.
HISTORY ROAD TRIP: The Meeker County Historic Partnership is hosting a self-guided History Crawl of historical sites in Meeker County 10 a.m.-4 p.m., B2.
NEW SEASON BEGINS: The Hutchinson Concert Association launches its 2019-20 season with Harps & Chords at 4 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, B1.
MAT MANIA: CRUSHED Pro Westling is bringing its show to the Litchfield Opera House at 7 p.m., B2.
UNPLUGGED: Daisy Dillman Acoustic is bringing its signature sound to Mug Shots in Cosmos. Show starts at 8 p.m., B2.
Sunday
FAVORITES RETURN: The Jolly Ramblers are playing 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, B2.