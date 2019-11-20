(INSERT PHOTO DECORATING FOR THE HOLIDAYS HERE)
Thursday
CHEERS TO THE SEASON: The Hutchinson Ambassadors are hosting their annual Taste of the Holidays event 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, B2.
PICTURE PERFECT: The Rev. Paul Oman is painting a larger-than-life mural during Drawn to the Word 6:30 p.m. at the Glencoe Event Center, B2.
Friday
SAY 'CHEESE': Meet Olaf from 'Frozen II' and have your photo taken Friday through Sunday at Century 9 in Hutchinson, B2.
SHOW ON THE ROAD: No Lines Improv is taking its comedy show to Bait & Hook Seafood and Grill in Cokato. The laughs start at 8 p.m., B2.
Saturday
FIRST-TIME PERFORMANCE: Jared and Amanda Hoeft are performing in concert at 'Music for Autumn' 1 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, B1.
OH, LUTEFISK!: If this Scandinavian fish dish is part of your holiday tradition, head to the lutefisk dinner 4-7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield, B2.
Sunday
MUSIC JAM: Scandalips is performing 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery's Sunday Music Series, B2.
Monday
HMMM ... THAT'S GOOD: Eighth annual Chili Tasting at Crow River Golf Club. Social hour at 6:30 p.m. followed by chili tasting 7-8:30 p.m., B2.