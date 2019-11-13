(INSERT THE GATHERING PHOTO HERE)
Thursday
COME ONE, COME ALL: All ages and faiths are welcome at The Gathering 6:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, B2.
SINGING THE HITS: Karaoke is offered 7-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. and 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, both in Hutchinson, B2.
Friday
HEAD TO SILVER LAKE: Celebrate the season with the Silver Lake Holiday Sip & Shop event 6-9 p.m. at the Silver Lake Auditorium, B2.
GOBBLE, GOBBLE: It's Turkey Bingo at 6:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, B2.
Saturday
STOCK UP ON READING MATERIAL: Friends of the Litchfield Public Library are hosting a used book sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m., B2.
BUILD A BOWL: Dig into the clay and make a bowl 10 a.m.-noon at New Journey UCC Church in Hutchinson, B2.
IT'S A FAMILY AFFAIR: Three generations of the Thiel family are playing — Chuck, son Jason and grandson Jacob — 2-5 p.m. at Longhorns Burger House in Lester Prairie, B2.
Sunday
SINGING FOR A GOOD CAUSE: The Coming Together in Song mass choir is rehearsing 4-5 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, B2.