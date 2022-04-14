Surely, he was taking up our weaknesses, and he was carrying our sufferings. We thought it was because of God that he was stricken, smitten, and afflicted, but it was because of our rebellion that he was pierced. He was crushed for the guilt our sins deserved. The punishment that brought us peace was upon him, and by his wounds we are healed. (Isaiah 53:4-5)
A soldier died after he threw his body on a live hand grenade to protect his fellow soldiers. Sacrificing one’s own life to save someone else has been called the greatest sacrifice any person could make. When we hear about such examples of heroism, many people wonder if they could make that same sacrifice in order to save another life.
Jesus had an even bigger choice to make. Would the Son of God sacrifice his life to save the entire human race from their sins? The pain and agony Jesus faced would be unbearable. He had to carry the weight of the sins of the whole world on himself. He needed to be arrested, mocked, spat on, beaten, and nailed to a cross to die a slow agonizing death. Above all this, Jesus was rejected by his heavenly Father on the cross so he would suffer all this alone.
As we celebrate Holy Week, the remembrance of Jesus’ suffering and death becomes very personal. Jesus didn’t just die for some other people. He gave his life for you. In the words God spoke through Isaiah, Jesus took up our weaknesses. He carried our sufferings. He was pierced because of our rebellions against God. He was crushed because of our guilt. Every sinful thought, word and action on our part needed to be paid for. Jesus didn’t hesitate to offer his life to save ours. Think how much Jesus loved us, that he sacrificed everything in our place.
How can it help but fill us with sadness as we consider that Jesus suffered and died because of us? But also, be filed with joy knowing Jesus did not die in vain. God’s Word tells us the punishment Jesus endured brought peace to us. His wounds brought us healing. The peace we have is in knowing that God’s anger against us because of our sins is removed. The wounds sin inflicted on us are fully healed. Those who trust in Jesus Christ as their Savior are now covered by His righteousness.
We know this is true because Jesus’ love for us didn’t end at the cross and the grave. His tomb is empty. Our celebration of Holy Week always ends with the good news that Jesus Christ is risen from the dead and he now lives and reigns eternally. Those who look to Jesus in faith can be sure they will join him in his eternal home in heaven. This is the future God wants for you. Be at peace with God trusting that by Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection you also have peace with God that never ends.