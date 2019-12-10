Students at St. Anatasia Catholic School will debut the musical work of St. John’s School of Theology graduate student Luke VanOverbeke at their annual Christmas program Thursday.
The program is at 2 and 7 p.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 400 Lake St. S.W. Musical preludes start at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.
In addition to several traditional hymns, the musical includes “The Prophets Proclaim” and “Mary’s Aria” by VanOverbeke. A wind ensemble, piano and organ will accompany the performing students.
The audience will be invited to participate along the way as the story begins in the “way back times” of the Old Testament. The show features a special guest appearance from Moses, whose talent for making waves will get the audience out of its seats. Young students playing sheep are sure to delight, and solos from Mary and Joseph as they travel to Bethlehem are meant to help reflect on the Christmas story.
— Jeremy Jones