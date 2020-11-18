“If we were perfect, the light he shines on us would just bounce right off. But the wrinkles, they catch the light. And the cracks, that’s how the light gets inside us. When I pray, Odie, I never pray for perfection. I pray for forgiveness, because it’s the one prayer I know will always be answered.”
― William Kent Krueger, "This Tender Land"
"This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger is the 2020 selection for Hutchinson's One Book, One Community read.
This is the second Krueger book that has been selected for the community read project. The first was his award-winning novel, "Ordinary Grace."
"This Tender Land" is Krueger’s first standalone novel since 2013 and tells the story of four children – orphans all – who embark on a bold and dangerous journey during the summer of 1932. They are fleeing a place of loss and cruelty — and a crime that one of them committed. The means of their escape is a canoe which takes them down the Gilead River in Minnesota, on their way to the mighty Mississippi, in search of a possible home in St. Louis. The narrator, Odie, is a natural storyteller.
The book also explores an overlooked piece of American history — the Native American boarding schools that were a fixture around the United States until the 1960s. These were schools, rife with abuse and hardship, were where Native American children were sent to live apart from their families and communities, forced to assimilate into white culture.
THOUGHTS ABOUT THE BOOK
For many readers, the name — William Kent Krueger — brings to mind his award-winning mystery series set in the Northwoods of Minnesota.
According to Katy Hiltner, head librarian at the Hutchinson Public Library, he's a favorite author for readers in our community.
"Whether it is his Cork O'Connor mysteries or his stand-alone novels, patrons are always eager to read his next book," she said.
Hiltner called "This Tender Land" an "extraordinary book."
"It pulls readers in with both its gripping story and strong characters," she said. "The author sheds light on a terrible time in our nation's history that is so often overlooked. There is much to learn and discuss. This book's messages of hope, courage, and resiliency are sure to resonate with readers."
Sherry Nagy, OBOC committee member, echoed Hiltner's sentiments.
"I am a definite fan of William Kent Krueger — both of his novels and his Cork O'Conner mystery series," she said. "I really loved 'This Tender Land' because of the different issues it covers — from Indian boarding schools to Hooverville towns. It kept my interest the whole way through. It's a very popular book right now, and most of it takes place in Minnesota, so it has local connections as well."
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Raised in the Cascade Mountains of Oregon, William Kent Krueger briefly attended Stanford University — before being kicked out for radical activities. After that, he logged timber, worked construction, tried his hand at freelance journalism, and eventually ended up researching child development at the University of Minnesota. He currently makes his living as a full-time author. He’s been married for more than 40 years to a woman who is a retired attorney. He makes his home in St. Paul.
Krueger is probably best known for his Cork O'Connor mysteries. His protagonist the former sheriff of Tamarack County and a man of mixed heritage — part Irish and part Ojibwe.
Krueger's work has received a number of awards, including the Minnesota Book Award, the Loft-McKnight Fiction Award, the Anthony Award, the Barry Award, the Dilys Award, and the Friends of American Writers Prize. His last nine novels were all New York Times bestsellers.
"Ordinary Grace," his standalone novel published in 2013, received the Edgar Award, given by the Mystery Writers of America in recognition for the best novel published in that year. The companion novel, "This Tender Land," wss published in September 2019.
ABOUT ONE BOOK, ONE COMMUNITY
Mary Henke, retired Hutchinson Public Library head librarian, has served on the OBOC committee since its beginning. It was launched in January 2014 with the selection of "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker Kline.
The idea for the community read came from Heart of Hutch's Connect Wholeheartedly committee, which encouraged connecting with other people to build stronger relationships.
One way to do this is through reading. If everyone is reading the same book, it provides a basis for shared discussion. The idea's roots date to "If All of Seattle Read the Same Book," started by Nancy Pearl in 1998 at Seattle Public Library's Washington Center for the Book. Their first selection was "The Sweet Hereafter" by Russell Banks.
Since its inception, the local committee's goal has been to select a variety of books that will appeal to the reading interests of local readers.
"Together, we've read novels, adventure stories, a memoir, and nonfiction," Henke said. "Feedback we've received lets us know how much readers have enjoyed books with a Minnesota connection."
Past Hutchinson One Book, One Community selections include:
- 2014: "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker Kline
- 2015: "Canoeing with the Cree" by Eric Sevareid
- 2016: "Ordinary Grace" by William Kent Krueger
- 2017: "Under a Flaming Sky: The Great Hinckley Firestorm of 1894" by Daniel James Brown
- 2018: "The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father" by Kao Kalia Yang
- 2019: “The Life We Bury" by Allen Esken
- 2020: "Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod" by Gary Paulsen
Each year, the OBOC committee announces its selection the prior to Thanksgiving. The timing is to give people an opportunity to purchase the book for seasonal gift giving.
"This Tender Land" is available to borrow at the Hutchinson Public Library or it can be purchased locally at The Village Shop and Cash Wise Foods. It is also available in hardcover, paperback and e-book editions at amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.