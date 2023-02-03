With 55 cast members, around 30 songs, and a classic story, the Hutchinson Middle School spring musical is shaping up to be worth trumpeting about.

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other famous Dr. Seuss characters will be on stage in “Seussical Jr.,” a musical by Tony-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The show will bring audiences to the Jungle of Nool and the Circus McGurkus as the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing the tiny Whos. While trying to guard an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird, he must also protect the Whos from naysayers.

Tags