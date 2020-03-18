If you're a fan of marching band performance, mark your calendar for Tuesday, June 16. Save the date for the second annual Litchfield Parade of Bands.
Awards will be given for Best Drum Major, Drumline, Color Guard and Winds. There will be three classes within 12 bands and the honors will be given to first through third place in each class. Tri-State Judging will announced the winners at the conclusion of the parade.
The festival begins at 6 p.m. Competing in this year's event are the following bands:
- 6 p.m.: KMS High School, Class A
- 6:08 p.m.: Benson High School, Class A
- 6:16 p.m.: Lake City High School, Class A
- 6:24 p.m.: Milaca High School, Class A
- 6:32 p.m.: Foley High School, Class A
- 6:40 p.m.: St. Peter High School, Class A
- 6:48 p.m.: Dassel-Cokato High School, Class AA
- 6:56 p.m.: Sartell-St. Stephen High School, Class AA
- 7:04 p.m.: Bemidji High School, Class AA
- 7:12 p.m.: Owatonna High School, Class AAA
- 7:20 p.m.: Solar Sound, Class AAA
- 7:28 p.m.: 728 Cadets, Class AAA
- 7:34 p.m.: Litchfield Marching Dragons, host
For more information, email David Ceasar, Litchfield Marching Dragons director, at dceasar@isd465.org.