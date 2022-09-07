What is fun, filled with live music and free? The answer: Biscay Days, Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 8-10, outdoors at Neisen’s Bar & Grill in Biscay. This year marks the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Thanks to Chuck Popelka who was intrigued with the idea of organizing a music festival. Mix in Neisen’s Bar & Grill and you’ve got a place to have it and the enthusiasm to do it.

