What is fun, filled with live music and free? The answer: Biscay Days, Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 8-10, outdoors at Neisen’s Bar & Grill in Biscay. This year marks the festival’s 10th anniversary.
Thanks to Chuck Popelka who was intrigued with the idea of organizing a music festival. Mix in Neisen’s Bar & Grill and you’ve got a place to have it and the enthusiasm to do it.
“I’ve always been a people person,” he said. “It was intriguing to plan an event. It’s grown into what it is. I enjoy doing it and there is a wonderful group of volunteers, many who have helped from the beginning. I grew up in the area. It’s fun to put Biscay on the map. Neisen’s have been wonderful. It started when they approached me to help out with this. It’s a good fit. It has worked out wonderfully.”
As of the 2020 census, Biscay had a population of 220. During Biscay Days, that number swells — to 2,200 to 2,500 over the three days. This year, things are slightly different. Rather than the traditional Friday through Sunday schedule, it has switched to Thursday through Saturday. With Thursday night as a pre-party event featuring live music by Josie Sanken, and Friday and Saturday featuring favorites such as Bill Litzau and Open Highway, Ron E. Cash, the Shaw Band and the Shaw Brothers Band. (See sidebar for schedule.)
Popelka said the change was made because clean up on Sunday night ran late and there was work on Monday. It’s also tough to get people there three days in a row and Biscay Days was competing with Sunday football.
“We’re always competing with the Vikings,” he said. “If we got people there, they sat in the bar and watched the game.”
Added to the new dates is a change in the Saturday schedule. Popelka changed things up by adding Sherwin Linton during the late afternoon. Since he already had the crowd there for Ron E. Cash’s Johnny Cash Tribute Show, he added Linton to follow. Linton had his first hit song, “Cotton King,” in 1966. Since then, he hasn’t missed a gig in 50 years, earning a spot in the “Guinness Book of World Records.” He also was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2007.
If you’re looking for a break in the nonstop music on Saturday, head to the Craft and Vendor Sale. It’s 11 a.m.-6 p.m., west of the Main Stage on the grassy area east of County Road 4.
“There’s been a lot of interest,” he said.
PICKING THE BANDS FOR BISCAY DAYS
If you’re curious about how Popelka chooses the bands, it’s mostly by popularity.
“We’ve had the Shaw bands for a few years,” he said. “We’ve had Mitch Gordon before. We always have a good crowd — a lot of these bands are booked a year in advance. If you wait until the last minute, it will be a karaoke night.”
Ron E. Cash is another big draw. Popelka said if they didn’t bring him in, they’d probably have a riot.
“He really brings them in,” he said. “It’s the same crowd. By putting Sherwin after him, there’s no break in the music on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. It should be a great day.”
Popelka isn’t looking to shake things up too much. The goal is to make it available for people with free admission.
“We give to the community an event they can be proud of,” he said. “The money is donated to put this on.”
SOMETHING TO NOSH ON
While the music is front and center, the food is important too. They make a little through food sales and this year they had to mark up the price of pork chops and hamburgers.
Hamburgers and brats are available Friday night and the annual pork chop dinner is a Saturday tradition. According to Popelka, it brings in a huge crowd — serving 470 last year and it continues to grow.
“We’re very reasonable (in price),” Popelka said. “Food sale profits go into next year’s event, that helps fund some of it, too.”
One thing that has surprised him is the popularity of Biscay Days. Ten years is something to be proud of.
“There isn’t anything in the area like it,” he said. “I know people don’t like huge crowds. It’s one time a year. It’s become an event that people wait for it. People start messaging in June. Everybody comes and have a good time and come back.”
This year, Popelka is enhancing the experience with more seating.
“We have comfortable chairs and tables in a laidback atmosphere,” he said.
REFLECTIONING ON 10 YEARS
Looking back on the past decade, Popelka said it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community and the people who attend year after year.
“Thanks to the volunteers — the 10 to 12 who help,” he said. “As for event planning — Sherri (Hanke, girlfriend) and I do all that — set up, cook food, cleaning stuff up, moving chairs and tables. It takes almost two full days to set up everything. It’s quite an accomplishment to get that done. Volunteers are wonderful to help year after year. This is a nonprofit deal, nobody’s getting paid.”