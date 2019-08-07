Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall awarded 409 degrees to graduates this past spring, and a few local students were among that group of graduates.
Students with an asterisk by their name were also considered for the 2019 spring dean’s list. To earn this honor, students must complete 12 or more credits and achieve a 3.5 GPA or better.
Hutchinson:
*Jayden Cody Fleck, Bachelor of Science in finance and Bachelor of Science in accounting
Lester Prairie:
Danielle Elizabeth Grunewald, Bachelor of Sceience in social work
Litchfield:
James Warren Andersen, Bachelor of Science in management