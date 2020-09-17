Three McLeod County 4-H’ers were recognized by a special edition of the Minnesota 4-H Dairy Showcase.
All 4-H Dairy Project members who graduated high school in 2019 and 2020 were eligible to apply, and the goals was to recognize the dairy program’s senior members and provided a capstone celebration for their 4-H dairy career.
Showcase recipients were selected based on their leadership and accomplishments in 4-H and their community, and a virtual presentation demonstrating their knowledge of the dairy industry.
McLeod County’s winners were:
- Mckenzie Swanson of Hutchinson took 9th place and is a member of the Acoma Acorns,
- Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson took 14th place and is a member of the Lynn Hustlers, and
- Emma Friauf of Glencoe took 16th place and is a member of the Otter Lake Royal Juniors.
The winners were announced at a virtual program at the end of August and received a cash prize.