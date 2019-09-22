Green Card Voices is a national-awareness, travelling exhibit currently on display through Friday, Sept. 27, at Ridgewater College, both Hutchinson and Willmar and campuses.
Featuring Willmar-area community members, this localized Green Card Voices exhibit is part of a national movement with more than 2,000 stories from Minnesota alone. It uses storytelling to help foster understanding between cultures. The large banners share written stories, but also include scannable QR codes to hear and view the more personal stories.
“We recognize and value the rich stories present in our diverse student body, and we appreciate our multicultural community,” said Dr. Craig Johnson, Ridgewater president. “The Green Card Voices exhibits are great reminders of the very different life experiences and paths of the students on our campuses. We all benefit from a diverse environment, and we need to strive to understand and appreciate everyone’s life journey.”
Exhibits are on display in the Commons on the Hutchinson campus and in the Willmar campus Student Center cafeteria.
Do you have a story to share? Inspired by #GreenCardVoices, Ridgewater College is seeking your story of culture, history and heritage.
Culture is in people’s food, music, artifacts and beliefs. Culture can be passed down through customs and traditions and can evolve as communities grow together. Ridgewater wants to hear your story. Submit your story at bit.ly/2me0Pu5.