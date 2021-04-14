Hutchinson residents desperate for more community activity have plenty to look forward to this summer, especially for those who might want to push themselves to get moving again.
The Tiger Time Challenge is returning after a two-year break. For three years, the independent athletic event was hosted by the District 423 Foundation, but this time around it will be launched in partnership with the Hutchinson Jaycees. It will still be used as a fundraiser to jump-start creative teaching projects, but now it will be part of a bevy of outdoor summer activity.
"It's the perfect partnership of two missions, where the focus is on children and families in Hutchinson," said Jon Beach, Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival commodore. "Nonprofits and volunteer organizations have struggled to do events with safety and planning and volunteers. Working together we can do a bigger event."
Styled after a Tough Mudder or Warrior Dash, the Tiger Time Challenge offers participants dozens of obstacles spread out between runs.
In years past, teams and individuals took on the challenge to the sound of cheers in an event that ended in a tunnel of booming applause. Volunteers and other runners helped participants along the way. Teachers and families formed teams, and groups from gyms, sports teams and local businesses took on the community-building challenge together, even dressing up in uniform in some cases.
Money raised from the event goes to the District 423 Foundation, which offers grants to teachers pitching innovative classroom ideas. Residents who attend homecoming football games may recall the grant presentations that take place during halftime.
"Over the years, those grants have benefited over 7,000 students," said Chad Harlander, a Tiger Time Challenge organizer.
As the Jaycees studied whether or not they could bring back the usual Water Carnival Run by the River, there was some hesitation. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic, which meant deposits paid to a race management company were lost.
"The Tiger Time Challenge fits a lot better with the format we need to make it as safe as possible in 2021," Beach said. "It's going to be a great event to add to the Water Carnival."
Expected on the 3-mile course this year are obstacles such as the Tire Grrr Flip, Slippery Climb, Arctic Tank, Crouching Tiger and Farmer's Carry. As in years past, the course will end with a sprint through the Tiger Family Tunnel.
Saturday, June 19, is shaping up to be a full day at the Water Carnival. Down by the river, events such as the junior parade and bean bag tournament will be underway. Food trucks will be lined up along with beer sales from Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. and wine from Crow River Winery.
But before the day of events kicks off, the Tiger Time Challenge will be underway at the public school campus along School Road. The final schedule will soon be locked in, but the TTC will be timed to wrap up in time for participants to head down to the river for more events.
To sign up, keep an eye on tigertimechallenge.org over the next few weeks. The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for students.
"We had such a good response from the community," Harlander said. "It says a lot about the event that the community is asking for it to come back."