When the Leader’s general manager Brent Schacherer approached me about writing something to sum up the Hutchinson Tigers’ football season up, I asked to write in the first person, as it was a journey for me, also. I appreciate the latitude, boss.
There is so much I consider as I write, it’s nearly impossible to stay on point.
The season kickoff against St. Cloud Apollo was an eye opener. I knew Hutchinson was the defending state champion, but I didn’t know why until the clock struck 0:00 after the 46-0 Hutchinson rout.
“Our seniors … and our underclassmen who are veterans from last year, they can help a lot of kids that tonight was their first night, ever. They can be the calming force to that initial adrenaline rush,” head coach Andy Rostberg told me after the game.
Remember that for next year, fellas.
Then came Alexandria, a 46-21 win. Then Willmar, in a 44-0 shutout.
That was August. Into September.
Then Becker. The game against the Bulldogs had A LOT riding on it. I shifted focus that week to the presentation of Rostberg Stadium at S.R. Knutson Field, while former Leader editor Stephen Wiblemo covered the game for the paper.
Becker was personal to me, too. My dad and his siblings, my grandparents, and my great-grandparents all went to school in Becker or lived and worked or farmed there. Dad wanted highlights on the game, as it happened — even though he lives in Texas now.
The whole week was a learning experience. Coach Grady met with me at the alumni luncheon and shared a little bit, his working dynamic with son, Andy, now the head coach.
“There are times when I’m talkin’ to him on the phone, he’ll shut me off,” Grady laughed, explaining at times they disagree. “He’s done that before … but he’s good. He’s good!”
I listened intently during the pregame ceremony honoring Grady and Andy. I was learning something much more valuable.
Becker outlasted Hutchinson 24-22 that night. I was learning a lot about the character and makeup of this team — and I was becoming invested, too, much as other Tigers fans do during the season.
I kept my distance out of respect after each game when Andy Rostberg met with the team. I never heard what he told his players, but I saw how the young men looked at their coach. I expected ultimate disappointment in their faces, post-game, that night. Instead, they took their lumps and moved on.
Rocori was next, on homecoming. I knew nothing of Rocori and wouldn’t find it on a map.
“They were undefeated and our defense was just on point tonight. We beat ’em up pretty good in there,” Coach Andy said. His candor and the way he speaks to others really began to impress upon me.
Rocori probably had a long bus ride home after the 38-14 loss.
“These Hutch kids really are good,” I said to myself.
Levi Teetzel and A.J. Ladwig, and Alex Elliott and Logan Butler, for that matter, always predicated their post-game comments to me since then, on how good the offensive line was. “They deserve all of the credit,” was something I came to expect to hear from running backs.
Butler passing to Charlie Renner always came through in the clutch. Renner averaged 32.4 yards per reception this year, but got nicked up halfway through the season and went quiet for a while. Good thing is they’re both back in 2023. Nathan Thode, too.
Big Lake was a 68-0 shutout. Then Delano came to town for the regular season, home finale. They were sent away, 40-7.
“It’s amazing, you know, seeing all of those fans there, knowing that it’s our last guaranteed home game of the season, it just means a lot,” Ladwig said in an interview after that one.
We talked the next day, instead, because every player made time that night to sign every fan’s team poster. They lined up so deep you couldn’t see the end, in the darkness.
“You know, you work so hard to get that moment and it comes? That’s awesome,” Ladwig added.
The regular season ended at Chisago Lakes the next week, a 48-20 win. Hutchinson finished 7-1, second only to Becker, in the conference.
Jordan visited in the Section 2AAAA semifinal. They were sent packing 52-7. Marshall players, I heard say to each other, “This is our time!” in pregame warmups of the section championship game. They pounded sand and went home, 52-30.
October turned into November.
Stewartville, then the top-ranked team in the state, was next on a cold, blustery, night at Lakeville South High. I was having a blast on the sidelines with my new friends, photographers Roman “TikTok” Bloemke and Matt Beilke, telling jokes and analyzing how the game was playing out.
Roman seemed to break my knuckles, fist-bumping so hard, that night. We love sharing the excitement, taking photos, and “calling the shot” from the back of the end zone.
Roman is very good at telling stories of brotherhood and Tiger Football Family through his social media photo galleries.
Stewartville was dispatched the same as the rest, 60-22. It didn’t matter who was No. 1, whatever week. Hutchinson was the Section 2AAAA champ.
Then it was “Back to the Bank” to face Zimmerman, an unranked underdog, in the Class AAAA semifinal. It got a little dicey as the Thunder used the jet sweep to stretch the Hutchinson defense. The good guys pulled it out though, 42-28.
Like the Stewartville game the week before, we all knew who “The Moose” was, now.
Thanksgiving-week practice was a warm, sunny afternoon. There were lots of laughs, wars throwing turf cores after the playing field had just been aerated, and mimicking “shots” to the sky of being in the hunting blind with thousands of migrating geese overhead.
You could “hear” the smiles as the scout offense ran drills against the defense.
Coach Grady stepped over to chat and we talked about our individual experiences living near Grand Forks, North Dakota. We even found the common ground to talk about a favorite lunch spot called Cliff’s, in the tiny, nearby farm town of Gilby.
The offensive line of Logan Hoppe, Bennet Nepple, Anton Kadlec, Riley Carrigan, Hayden Smith, Kyle Schumann, and Andrew Lipke all busted, laughing when I tried to show them some love from the newspaper.
Dane Thovson sarcastically talked about Ladwig and Teetzel with a straight face.
“You know, when we work really hard for them, they work really hard for us,” Thovson said. “So, we like to just give back to them and it’s really awesome, just having great backs. You know if you’re going to make a big hole, they’re going to run right through it and take it for a touchdown. So, you have to appreciate it!”
The Prep Bowl arrived Dec 2. The last time I participated in one, my Ely Timberwolves fell to the Granite Falls Kilowatts 43-20 at the Metrodome. Ely was Class B then — I’ll let you figure out what year it was.
The excitement was both old and new.
The game against No. 7 Simley was a dog fight, much as I figured it would be for two similar teams, who were familiar with one another.
This time, I chose to go to the press box and sat next to Joel Niemeyer and John Arlt as they called the game live on KDUZ. They put me on blast, on-air, with a smile. How often does one get to sit in the press box of U.S. Bank Stadium?
As the seconds ticked away in the third quarter, it set in that things were slipping, but we all held out hope as we watched football heroism by this team and the team in this very building, all year. We’ve nearly come to expect it.
That’s the thing about not managing expectations. It hits hard when you fall, and it becomes easy to place blame elsewhere.
In the fourth quarter, Ladwig and the offensive line got us back on top, for a little while.
But the Spartan’s offense was just too much. Their defense got a “pick-six” to put the game on ice and just like that — it was over.
It’s almost Christmas, and now it’s time to shift to hockey and basketball, and wrestling, and soon baseball for Hutchinson High School. The sports season will always change, and there will always be that next “run to the bank.” It will come during the dog days of August in 2023.
“Our seniors…and our underclassmen who are veterans from last year, they can help a lot of kids that tonight was their first night, ever. They can be the calming force to that initial adrenaline rush,” I’ll remind Coach Andy.