Tim Burley is the latest honoree of Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
Burley is executive director of the WelcomeHome.Vet initiative and commander of American Legion Post 96 in Hutchinson.
"Tim does a ton for the community, especially veterans,” said Lexi Markgraf of Stewart, Burley's stepdaughter-in-law. “He devotes pretty much all of his time for our veterans in the community to make sure no one is left without anything."
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees.
Nomination forms for the recognition are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library, though most are now closed because of the pandemic. Nomination forms are also available by request by e-mailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.
Hutchinson Connects reviews each form, contacts the volunteer to confirm its accuracy, and with the volunteer’s approval, submits the information for publication in the Hutchinson Leader.
“Our goal is to raise the profile of those who help their neighbors in quiet but enormously helpful ways,” said Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects. “There are hundreds of people in Hutchinson who fit this description, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve.”