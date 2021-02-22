For a second straight year, the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation basketball jamboree in Glencoe has been canceled. But that doesn’t mean the group isn’t helping local children in need.
The 23rd annual Tim Orth event was called off due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, but it still plans to raise funds through raffle ticket sales, an online auction, and donations from individuals, businesses and service organizations. All proceeds will go to this year’s Tim Orth recipients:
- Beau Brelje, 9, of Brownton. He suffers from anaplastic ependymoma, which has led to a brain tumor. He is the son of Dave and Brenda Brelje.
- Kaylynn and Kelsie Dircks, 5, of Stewart. The twin sisters have developmental delay and speech delay. They are the daughters of Brittanie Fischer and Damien Dircks
- Elowyn Gibson, 4, of Darwin. She has bacterial pneumonia/pleural effusion and pneumothorax. She is the daughter of Timothy and Megan Gibson.
- Brayden Gildea, 14, of Glencoe. He suffers from B-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He is the son of Jim and Kari Gildea.
- Lillian Gilliam, 6, of Gaylord. She has cerebral palsy with seizures. She is the daughter of Sarah Gilliam.
- Kole Strange, 2, of Hutchinson. He was premature with apnea and intraventricular hemorrhage. He is the son of Marissa Bonderson.
For more information about the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation, call Ralph Johnson at 320-587-6733 or email him at grjohn@mchsi.com. You can also visit timorthfoundation.org or the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation Facebook page.
If you would like to donate to the online auction call Michelle Becker at 952-212-1511 or email her at michellebecker@hotmail.com. Donations may be mailed to Ralph Johnson, 558 Juergens Road S.W., Hutchinson MN, 55350.