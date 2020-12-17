The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists the families of sick young people pay for medical treatment, is accepting applications for its 2021 recipients now through Jan. 11.
If you know of a child with medical needs and would like an application, call Ralph Johnson at 320-587-6733.
The TOMF has a volunteer board of directors who examine the applications from area families, as well as many other volunteers who invest time in organizing, preparing, soliciting and conducting fundraisers for these youth and their families.
— Stephen Wiblemo