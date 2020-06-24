Tim Wass is the first honoree of Hutchinson Connect’s new Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
Wass, who lives south of Northwoods Park, “takes care of the neighborhood with plowing everyone’s driveways when it snows,” according to neighbor Dany Stoufer, who nominated Wass for the honor.
“He’s always lending a hand when he can, supplying any tools/equipment he has to help out,” Stoufer added. “My wife and I never want to move because of such a great neighbor Tim is. We know we can always count on him. If anyone deserves recognition, it definitely is Tim. He would say ‘no big deal,’ it makes him happy to help.”
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees. Nomination forms for the recognition are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library, though most are now closed because of the pandemic. Nomination forms are also available by request by e-mailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.
Hutchinson Connects reviews each form, contacts the volunteer to confirm its accuracy, and with the volunteer’s approval, submits the information for publication in the Leader.
“Our goal is to raise the profile of those who help their neighbors in quiet but enormously helpful ways,” said Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects. “There are hundreds of people in Hutchinson who fit this description, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve.”