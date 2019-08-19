Runners of all skill levels will have an opportunity to test their progress this fall.
With a half marathon, 10K run, a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile run, the fourth annual Luce Line Lace-Up organized by the 3M Running Club has a way for runners of all levels to join in while helping local groups.
“The half marathon has become our most popular race,” said Carl Hoeft, event co-organizer. “Last year we had just under 100 and we hope to see more than 100 this year. We are well on our way with 70 signed up already.”
As suggested by its name, the Saturday, Sept. 14, race features the Luce Line State Trail, which extends from the metro area and out west through Hutchinson. Events begin at Mason/West River Park.
The event is organized as a race put on by runners, for runners, as has been its focus since it started four years ago. Part of that perspective comes with the goal of inviting more people to give running a try.
“It would be great to get a whole bunch of kids,” Hoeft said.
That's why the 1-mile dash has six age categories for runners younger than 19.
“A lot of kids can get in there and win an award (in the 1-mile dash),” Hoeft said. “It's fun to get the next generation excited about getting out there. It's an activity they can do with anyone: their friends, family, or by yourself.”
Money raised from the event will go to the Hutchinson Music Boosters, Special Olympics, the Hutchinson High School robotics team, and Ridgewater's Phi Theta Kappa society.
Local organizations have stepped forward to help the 3M Running Club organize each of the five races in the event. The races and fees are:
- 1-Mile Dash, $30,
- 5K Run/Walk, $40,
- 10K Run, $45,
- Half Marathon, $80.
Returning runners may notice the Triple Crow Challenge, which combined the 10K, 5K and 1-mile dash, was discontinued.
To register, head to lucelinelaceup.com.
On race day, check in is at 6:30 a.m. at Masonic/West River Park. The half marathon starts at 7:45 a.m., the 10K starts at 8 a.m., the 5K at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile dash at 10 a.m.