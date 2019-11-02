Minnesota hasn't seen much snow yet, but residents know it will show up eventually. In the meantime, the cold is already here for winter.
Both Meeker and McLeod counties sent out notifications this week, reminding residents to stay safe. Both counties have access to CodeRED, an emergency management system that sends out notifications via social media, email, text and phone calls. To sign up for McLeod County's system, visit tinyurl.com/ya8sskys. To sign up for Meeker County's system, visit tinyurl.com/yx8s9ded.
In 2016, the CodeRED service was combined with the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.
"If you become stranded in your vehicle and call 911 for help, be sure to provide your location, condition of all persons in the vehicle, and follow the instructions the dispatcher provides you," Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze said in a press release. "You are strongly encouraged to stay with your vehicle and use it as shelter. If you must leave your vehicle, we ask that you write down your name, address, phone number and destination on a note. Place this note on your dash in front of the steering wheel."
Both counties have joined the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Winter Hazard Awareness Week to remind residents how to stay safe. Here are some tips from the department:
THIN ICE
- No ice is ever 100-percent safe.
- New ice is usually stonger than old, white ice. Four inches of clear, newly-formed ice may support one person on foot, but a foot of old, partially thawed ice may not.
- Ice formed over flowering water and currents is often dangerous, especially near streams, bridges and culverts.
- Carry a rope, ice picks or flotation device when walking on ice alone or with others.
- Avoid driving on ice when you can. Stay off at night, especially during a snowfall. Drive slowly and be prepared to bail out.
SHOVELING
- Those older than age 40, or those who are relatively inactive, should be especially careful. If you have a history of heart trouble, check with your doctor before shoveling.
- Avoid shoveling after eating or while smoking.
- Take it easy. Snow shoveling is a weight-lifting exercise that raises your heart rate and blood pressure. Warm up before starting the job and stretch both before and after shoveling.
- Push snow forward rather than lifting it. Use your legs, not your back.
SPACE HEATERS
- Keep portable heating devices at least 3 feet from anything combustable, such as paper, bedding and clothing.
- Keep a constant eye on space heaters. Don't leave them on while you are gone.
- Don't use space heaters to dry mittens or heat objects.
- Be sure the cord does not overheat.
SIGNS OF FROSTBITE
Superficial frostbite is signalled by numbness, tingling, itching or a cold sensation in sensitive areas. The areas appear white and frozen, or discolored.
Deep frostbite results in decreased sensation in a body part that can lead to complete loss of sensation. Swelling and blood-filled blisters can be seen and skin looks waxy, and turns purple. The area may be hard or have no resistance when pressed on.
HOW TO DEAL WITH FROSTBITE
- Get the person to a warm place as soon as possible and seek medical help, or call 911.
- Handle the frostbitten area gently, never rub it.
- Slowly soak the area in lukewarm water (100 to 105 degrees) until it appears red and feels warm. Do not expose the area directly to a fire.
- Loosely bandage the area with dry, sterile dressings.
- Place dry, sterile gauze between frostbitten fingers or toes.
- Avoid breaking blisters.
- Do not allow affected areas to refreeze.
CHRISTMAS SAFETY
- Flameless candles are safer. Keep traditional candles in a sturdy container.
- Extinguish candles before leaving the room or sleeping.
- Keep Christmas trees away from heat vents and other heat sources.
- Don't block an exit with a Christmas tree.
WINTER DRIVING SURVIVAL KIT
Use an empty three-pound coffee can or something similar with a plastic cover to store items to keep you warm, energized and prepared in case you're stuck in a blizzard. Store it in your vehicle. Include the following items:
- small candles and matches
- a small, sharp knife and plastic spoons
- red bandanna or cloth
- pencil and paper
- large plastic garbage bag
- safety pins and whistle
- snacks such as raisins, semi-sweet chocolate, candy bars, chewing gum, food bars, canned soup, meat and poultry
- cellphone adapter to plug into lighter
- plastic flashlight and spare batteries
Bulky items such as a 30-foot cord to use when exiting the vehicle, road flares, sleeping bags, tow cables, jumper cables and a shovel should be kept somewhere accessible as well.
WINTER DRIVING TIPS
- Be able to see and be seen. Clean frost and snow off all windows, mirrors, lights and reflectors.
- Have good wiper blades and have an ample supply of windshield washer fluid.
- Accelerate carefully to test the road, and be gentle when accelerating and braking.
To check out the department's complete collection of tips, visit tinyurl.com/m3z5qsu.