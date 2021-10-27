The next meeting of Today’s Women of Hutchinson is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. The group meets in the lower level. Please use the south entrance. For more information, call Linda at 320-587-0426.
Today's Women of Hutchinson meeting Nov. 4
Kay Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Police secured loaded firearm found in park
- Hutchinson goalie Kaiden Fitterer works to stop shots and cancer
- POLL RESULTS: Majority of respondents think the Minnesota Vikings should fire head coach Mike Zimmer
- Hutchinson School Board reviews local COVID situation
- SERMONETTE: Perhaps we should turn to Jesus and forget life's conundrums
- It’s time to use the ‘F’ word — for flexibility
- Hutchinson youth trick or treat for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf Oct. 27
- Glencoe woman killed in crash with Hutchinson school bus
- OPENING WEDNESDAY: Hutchinson High School theater goes big with 'Anastasia'
- Adri Rhoda is Hutchinson's all-time killer queen