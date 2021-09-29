The next meeting of Today’s Women of Hutchinson is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. The group meets in the lower level. Please use the south entrance. For more information, call Linda at 320-587-0426.
Today's Women of Hutchinson meeting Oct. 7
Kay Johnson
