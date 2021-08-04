You never know what's around the next corner. That's how I started my story about Sarah Hauer that ran in January 2016. At that time, the Hector native had self-published two books: “Shattered Crystal” in 2014, with a paperback version released in 2015, followed by her second book, “Between Layers of Earth.”
So what has she been doing during the past five years? Battling lupus, an autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with in 2013.
“I was very ill for most of that time,” she said. “I finally did improve. I was getting better in early 2019 — what I was doing was finally starting to have an effect. In 2018, I blew out a disc in my lower back. I had this on top of lupus pain. I was desperately searching for a back surgeon who would operate with my lupus. I found a surgeon in October 2019 and went in for back surgery. A few months into 2020, as I healed from the back surgery, the lupus was dramatically better. I was in a drug-induced remission. Things have improved since 2019.”
For the 50-year-old writer, it was fantastic. She literally was homebound during much of her 40s, so the opportunity to step back into life was welcomed and embraced.
“Then the pandemic hit,” Hauer lamented. “At the very moment I was ready to get back into the world, the world shut down.”
Homebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hauer sat down in October 2020 and wrote her third book because there wasn't anything else to do. By Thanksgiving, she had a first draft. After several rewrites, she was ready to self-publish through Amazon, the platform she had used for her first two books. “The Power of Ketchup: What if Jesus Came to Town in the Form of Ketchup” was released as a Kindle edition July 4 and as a softcover edition shortly after.
"The book was quick for me to write — first draft in one-and-a-half months," she said. "It took me awhile rewriting a few times. I've been asked where this idea from. It occurred to me the idea came to me from people fighting over toilet paper and paper towels. I had to search all over the country to have paper towel shipped. People were hoarding. Why? How does something so blasé as toilet paper cause people to go to blows? What else could be blasé? What would bring people together who come to blows? I came up with ketchup."
Her new novel explores the fictional scenario of how the inhabitants of a small town in outstate Minnesota in 1982 would respond to the potential image of Jesus in the form of ketchup.
Hauer examines how the mundane can be the catalyst for significant chaos and change. In her story, a young girl with a ketchup-drenched hotdog unknowingly has the power to do precisely that.
If you're wondering what genre this book falls under, Hauer said, “Ridiculous,” with a laugh.
That said, Hauer's books deal with real-world subjects such as sexual assault, chronic autoimmune disease, and now humanity in fictional story form.
She was also quick to point out that while “Ketchup” is a humorous title, it's not a children's book.
“This is important,” she said. “I've had two people look at the title and think this a children's book. Do not read this book to your children. It's an adult book.”
SELF-PUBLISHED AUTHOR
Hauer opted to self-publish through Amazon.
She knew how to use the platform because she had published her first two books through the online colossus.
"There are more options but they are harder to navigate," she said. "Amazon has it streamlined. Everybody buys through Amazon. It was a lot easier this time. We just need people to find it. There's one hiccup I don't like. In order for someone to leave a review, they have to buy the book from Amazon. I can't bring a stack of books to a book signing, sell them and ask the buyers to post a review. They have to buy it directly from Amazon to write a review. If there aren't reviews, the book doesn't get seen."
Marketing is a challenge for self-published authors. Hauer belongs to two online writer groups. She admitted they were having a hard time finding ways to sell their books with readings and book signings limited due to the pandemic.
So far, Hauer markets through her website, a blog and a YouTube channel.
"My YouTube channel is called 'Humor in Chaos' because it took all the humor I could find to navigate the chaos of life," she said.
After a drop in COVID cases, numbers are starting to spike again in California, so people are being encouraged to wear masks again.
"I go out, but I try to avoid going into public buildings," Hauer said. "When we go to a restaurant, I try to avoid going inside. I'm back to sticking outside."
CALIFORNIA DREAMING
Hauer was born and raised in Hector. After graduating from Buffalo Lake-Hector High School in 1989, she headed north to Minnesota State University Moorhead where she earned a bachelor’s degree in archaeology. It wasn’t long after she and husband David started a family and she became a stay-at-home mom.
The family made the move to southern California 11 years ago when their son, Jonah, took up acting and modeling. His agent recommended the move. So they did it. Although Jonah ultimately became a singer, the family liked the California lifestyle and climate and decided to make it their home.
"The weather is much better for lupus," she said. "When I go to Minnesota (to visit her parents Ted and Mary Hauer in Hutchinson) in the wintertime, it's terrible on my body. Cold, wet weather is painful. The dry heat of southern California is better."
In addition to their three children, the couple has two grandchildren. While her autoimmune disease remains in remission, her doctor advises her to remain vigilant. She has extensive blood work done every three to four months.
"My test results are wonderful right now," she said. "They told me I had zero chance of going into remission. They couldn't believe it either. They were as thrilled as I am."
Next up for the Minnesota transplant? She hopes to get more writing done without it being so far apart.
"I'm down to one med," Hauer said. "It's cleared up my head. I was on so many meds. I have a lot of stories in my head. My books are roughly 20 chapters. By the time I hit Chapter 5, my characters have to turn around and tell me the story. ... Two previous stories I started were pulled into this one ('Ketchup'), so three become one. I have stuff happening in my head. I take notes and see what happens and try and push it out. If the characters don't turn it around and start telling me what's going on, I put it aside."