The 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned 8 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 24) at Leinie’s Lodge Band Shell on the eve of the Minnesota State Fair. Ten Princess Kay candidates are vying for the honor of serving as the goodwill ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy industry. The new Princess Kay will follow in the footsteps of Anna Euerle of Litchfield, the 68th young woman to wear the coveted crown.
McLeod County is in the enviable position of having two young woman in this year’s pageant: Kiley Lickfelt, 20, a student at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, and Allison Wright, 19, a student at South Dakota State University.
The two candidates are familiar faces. They have been promoting the local dairy industry as ambassadors and princesses. Lickfelt and Wright shared their thoughts about milk, the dairy industry and Princess Kay in the following Leader Q&A.
What inspired you to run for Princess Kay of the Milky Way?
Kiley: As a strong dairy enthusiast, there is nothing that gives me more enjoyment than knowing I have made a positive impact on the industry that has been so welcoming and generous to me. My mission as an ambassador for the industry is to make connections and build trust with our consumers.
Allison: Growing up and being the fourth generation on my family’s dairy farm have always inspired me to want to share my dairy story with others. I found a passion for talking to consumers about what I do on my family’s farm and why consuming dairy is important.
What was your introduction to Princess Kay of the Milky Way?
Kiley: As a young girl, I was always infatuated with the butterheads and Princess Kay at the Minnesota State Fair. I dreamed of being able to wear that crown one day. As I got a bit older, I became heavily involved in the McLeod County Dairy Royalty program. This program enabled me to be the face of the dairy industry to my community and provided me with the perfect conditions to get out and share my dairy story.
Allison: As a Cloverbud in 4-H I would always look up at the young women in crowns and sashes handing out ribbons at the 4-H dairy show, and knew one day I wanted to be just like them. I was introduced to who Princess Kay of the Milky Way is by showing dairy at the Minnesota State Fair, and watching coordination every year. It has always been a goal of mine to be on that stage one day and this year my goal will come true.
What was the process and path like to becoming a county dairy ambassador and county dairy princess?
Kiley: When I first entered the Dairy Royalty program, I was a shy, reserved young girl who just really loved cows. I knew my facts about the dairy industry, but I had plenty of room for social growth. After my first few years of banquets, interviews, and events, I had gotten a good feel for the program and what my role was there. But it was not until my high school years that I really developed my bubbling passion for communicating with the public and sharing my personal story. And not to mention with the help of the program and my growing experience of being out in the public, my social communication skills had begun to flourish.
Allison: Being in the McLeod County Dairy Royalty program has filled my heart with very fulfilling feelings, by being able to go to events and talk about my family’s dairy farm, and meeting other dairy royalty as well. In order to be a county level ambassador or princess you have to have a connection to the dairy community in your county. My connection with growing up and working on my families dairy farm, but for some girls it is showing dairy animals or working on someone’s dairy farm. I encourage everyone who is eligible to join the program. I have learned so much about myself and about the dairy community through this amazing program.
How are you connected to the dairy industry?
Kiley: Growing up, I spent nearly all my summer days and after-school nights at my uncle’s dairy farm. By practically growing up there, I gained all the experience of working on a dairy farm as well as my passion for the job. I was absolutely in love with the cows and working alongside my family with the same fondness for the cows as myself. I have worked on many other dairy farms since then, doing work anywhere from milking cows, feeding calves, and much more. Fast forward to today, I am currently working to raise my own small herd of registered Holsteins- something that I have dreamed of my whole life. I enjoy having the responsibility of running my own operation and making day-to-day decisions.
Allison: I am proud to say that I am the fourth generation on my family’s dairy farm located in Hutchinson, MN. I grew up feeding calves, milking the cows and doing any tractor work that I could do. Any time I can be on the farm or be in a tractor I am very happy.
What accomplishments this year are you most proud of?
Kiley: Not surprisingly, my top accomplishment this year has been being named a finalist for Princess. This is something I have worked very hard for and am just so blessed to finally be at this point. Another accomplishment which I am quite proud of is being named the Grand Champion Senior Showman at the 2022 State Holstein Show.
Allison: This year I am proud of myself for achieving the goal I have strived for, for so many years. That goal is being named one of ten Princess Kay of the Milky Way Finalist. It has always been more than just the crown and the sash for me. I have always wanted to be one of the strong dairy women standing up on the stage at the Minnesota State Fair and on August 24th, and at 8 p.m. my goal will be completed.
What questions about the dairy industry do you get asked most often?
Kiley: The top question/concern I am faced with from the public is not only about the safety, but also the nutrition of our dairy products. It is our duty to reassure our consumers that milk is a clean, wholesome product that is tested countless times before it even reaches the store. Additionally, dairy is a crucial portion to our diet. When consumed in the correct portions, you will be getting so many essential nutrients, and not to mention the great source of protein!
Allison: I love answering anyone’s questions about the dairy community. I find joy in being able to share my knowledge and personal stories with others, but with that I get asked many questions, one of my favorites being how do we milk a cow. Milking the cows is one of the jobs I do on the farm and take pride in. Being able to answer this questions and share some extra knowledge like a cow can produce 6 to 8 gallons of milk a day, in my answer is something I love doing.
What do you see as the biggest challenges to the dairy industry?
Kiley: I am a firm believer that the biggest challenge facing us today is misconceptions that the public has about our industry. And that is exactly why I am here- to be a face to the industry, share about what happens on the farm, and be a resource for those looking for someone to answer their questions.
Allison: I think the biggest challenge in the dairy industry is social media. I love using social media to share pictures of my cows and to share some dairy knowledge with my following community, but I know that on social media it is sometimes hard to know what is true and what is false. I often see posts that are misleading about the dairy industry, and it leads me to want to share my dairy story even more with all consumers.
What has been the most fulfilling dairy promotion or event you have been a part of so far?
Kiley: Every year at the Minnesota State Fair, there are thousands of people who wander through the dairy barn. As an exhibitor at the fair, it is such a wonderful opportunity for me to interact with these people. I always get so many thoughtful questions and it makes me so happy to clear up any misconceptions that some of these folks have.
Allison: Every year since I have been eligible I have taken one of my 4-H dairy animals to the state fair. My favorite thing to do is talk to people who are walking past my animal at the state fair. I will tell them about my animal and about my farm and conversations have been anywhere from 5 minutes to 45 minutes. I find it so fulfilling to be able to share my story and knowledge with people who have never seen a dairy animal before. Communicating my dairy story and experiences with others is something I will always be passionate about.
If you are crowned Princess Kay, what will be your message?
Kiley: As Princess Kay, I would have so many messages to communicate to our consumers. Not only is dairy responsibly produced, but it is also local, nutritious, and brings smiles to so many faces. It would also be my mission to develop strong connections with people I interact with, because this is where trust is made!
Allison: I will share many messages if I am crowned Princess Kay, but my favorite message I am more passionate about talking about is how dairy farms are sustainable. Environment and sustainability are important things and well known topics people are talking about, and sharing my knowledge with them about how my family’s dairy farm is sustainable helps me show my message to consumers. I like to talk about how we practice sustainability to be good stewards of the land, and keeping the land and genetics good for our generation to enjoy and generations to come.