The 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned 8 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 24) at Leinie’s Lodge Band Shell on the eve of the Minnesota State Fair. Ten Princess Kay candidates are vying for the honor of serving as the goodwill ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy industry. The new Princess Kay will follow in the footsteps of Anna Euerle of Litchfield, the 68th young woman to wear the coveted crown.

McLeod County is in the enviable position of having two young woman in this year’s pageant: Kiley Lickfelt, 20, a student at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, and Allison Wright, 19, a student at South Dakota State University.

