A contractor pitching in on the construction of a southeast Hutchinson home that will be sold to benefit veterans was dealt an unkind hand last week.
According to Hutchinson police, an officer was dispatched at 7:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, to 196 Denver Ave. S.E. for a report of theft.
The officer met with a contractor there, who reported his enclosed trailer had been broken into the previous night sometime after 5 p.m. The officer noted damage to the latch of the trailer door. There were also marks from a bolt cutter on the lock. The officer surmised the suspect was unable to cut the lock and so cut into the latch instead.
Stolen were:
- Two Dewalt 20 volt cordless impact drivers valued at $150 each,
- a Dewalt cordless drill valued at $150,
- two Dewalt 20 vold batteries valued at $70 each
- two unbranded 18 volt cordless skill saws valued at $150 each,
- three Dewalt 18 volt batteries valued at $50 each,
- a trailer latch valued at $100, and
- an unbranded sonicrafter valued at $150.
The neighbor reported not having seen anything. There are no suspects at this time.
Contractors from around the area are offering discounted services to build the home. Proceeds from the sale will go to Pain Free Patriots to pay for services to help lessen the chronic pain of veterans.