Want to lose weight? Consider joining TOPS. The nonprofit weight-loss support group has been helping people take off pounds sensibly since 1948.
Hutchinson offers two groups that are now meeting in person:
- TOPS MN 773 meets Thursdays at the Day’s Inn, 1000 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Weigh in is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. followed by a meeting from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing are to be followed. For more information, call Trudy at 320-510-2474.
- TOPS MN 0691 meets Mondays at Hunters Ridge Community Church, 850 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. Weigh in is from 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Vicki at 320-583-8698.