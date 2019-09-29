Start a new holiday tradition: attending "The Nutcracker" ballet in Hutchinson.
In a change from past years, Touch of Grace dance studio in downtown Hutchinson is changing the dates of its annual ballet performance.
Rather than a spring production, the studio is performing a holiday ballet of "The Nutcracker" at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. All performances are at the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students/seniors. For more information or to buy tickets, visit touchofgracestudio.com.
— Kay Johnson