Acoma Town Hall

The Acoma Town Hall will be the site of the township's annual meeting Tuesday, March 9.

If you’re one of approximately 914,174 residents living in one of Minnesota’s 1,781 townships, your opportunity to be heard in local government is Tuesday, March 9, during Township Day.

This day marks annual meetings in which township residents meet to make their thoughts known on local issues, vote directly on annual tax levies and provide feedback to neighbors elected to make decisions at the local level regarding road work, fire protection, ditches and other concerns.

Some townships are holding elections for supervisor and treasurer positions, while others hold elections in November.

“Local government is alive and well at the grassroots level in townships,” said David Gary Burdorf of Green Isle Township in Sibley County, the Minnesota Association of Townships Board of Directors president. “Voters will choose new local officers, and dedicated election judges will carry out these COVID-safe elections.”

Following state guidance, masks are required at annual meetings this year, and social distancing of at least 6 feet will be observed. A few townships are even providing remote access to the meeting.

To find your meeting time and location, see the list below.

McLeod County

Acoma Township

Annual Meeting: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Acoma Town Hall, 23486 230th St., northwest of Hutchinson

Elections in November.

Bergen Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: King Pin Pub back room, 132 Main St. Plato

Residents may also attend remotely. Visit bergentownship.com for the call-in number and passcode. Elections in November.

Collins Township

Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart

Glencoe Township

Annual meeting: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe

Elections in November.

Hale Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Hale Township Hall, 9527 220th St., Silver Lake

Hassan Valley Township

Annual meeting: 8:30 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Hassan Valley Township Hall, 420 Ames St., Biscay

Helen Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Plato Community Hall, 120 First Ave. N.E., Plato

Elections in November.

Hutchinson Township

Annual meeting: 2 p.m.

Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Gopher Campfire Club, 24718 County Road 7, Hutchinson

Lynn Township

Annual meeting: 2 p.m.

Elections: 4-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Lynn Township Hall, 14995 County Road 7, Hutchinson

Residents may also attend remotely. Email Clerk Nathan Winter at lynntownshipclerk@gmail.com for information on how to connect virtually.

Penn Township

Annual meeting: 2 p.m.

Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Penn Township Hall, 15989 40th St., Brownton

Rich Valley Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Rich Valley Township Hall, 16543 Ideal Ave., Glencoe

Residents may also attend remotely by calling 425-436-6387, access code 6425182#. Elections in November.

Round Grove Township

Annual meeting: 1:15 p.m.

Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: two-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: The meeting is at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Fernando, 2402 County Road 7, Stewart. The election is at Round Grove Township Hall 20731 50th St., Stewart

Sumter Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Brownton Community Center, 310 Second St. N., Brownton

Elections in November.

Winsted Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Vollmer Room, Winsted City Hall, 201 First St. N.E., Winsted

Elections in November.

Meeker County

Cedar Mills Township

Annual meeting: 3 p.m.

Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 5 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Cedar Mills Gun Club, 62841 140th St., Hutchinson

Collinwood Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Collinwood Township Hall, 21904 746th Ave., Dassel

Cosmos Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Cosmos Fire Hall, 206 Gemini Ave. E., Cosmos

Elections in November.

Darwin Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Darwin Township Hall, 305 Curran St., Darwin

Elections in November.

Dassel Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer: two-year term

Location: Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N., Dassel

Ellsworth Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Ellsworth Township Hall, 19258 State Highway 9, Darwin

Greenleaf Township

Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield

Litchfield Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Election: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: three-year term

Treasurer election: two-year term

Location: Meeker County Courthouse Community Room A, 325 North Sibley Ave., Litchfield

