If you’re one of approximately 914,174 residents living in one of Minnesota’s 1,781 townships, your opportunity to be heard in local government is Tuesday, March 9, during Township Day.
This day marks annual meetings in which township residents meet to make their thoughts known on local issues, vote directly on annual tax levies and provide feedback to neighbors elected to make decisions at the local level regarding road work, fire protection, ditches and other concerns.
Some townships are holding elections for supervisor and treasurer positions, while others hold elections in November.
“Local government is alive and well at the grassroots level in townships,” said David Gary Burdorf of Green Isle Township in Sibley County, the Minnesota Association of Townships Board of Directors president. “Voters will choose new local officers, and dedicated election judges will carry out these COVID-safe elections.”
Following state guidance, masks are required at annual meetings this year, and social distancing of at least 6 feet will be observed. A few townships are even providing remote access to the meeting.
To find your meeting time and location, see the list below.
McLeod County
Acoma Township
Annual Meeting: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Acoma Town Hall, 23486 230th St., northwest of Hutchinson
Elections in November.
Bergen Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: King Pin Pub back room, 132 Main St. Plato
Residents may also attend remotely. Visit bergentownship.com for the call-in number and passcode. Elections in November.
Collins Township
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart
Glencoe Township
Annual meeting: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe
Elections in November.
Hale Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Hale Township Hall, 9527 220th St., Silver Lake
Hassan Valley Township
Annual meeting: 8:30 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Hassan Valley Township Hall, 420 Ames St., Biscay
Helen Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Plato Community Hall, 120 First Ave. N.E., Plato
Elections in November.
Hutchinson Township
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Gopher Campfire Club, 24718 County Road 7, Hutchinson
Lynn Township
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Elections: 4-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Lynn Township Hall, 14995 County Road 7, Hutchinson
Residents may also attend remotely. Email Clerk Nathan Winter at lynntownshipclerk@gmail.com for information on how to connect virtually.
Penn Township
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Penn Township Hall, 15989 40th St., Brownton
Rich Valley Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Rich Valley Township Hall, 16543 Ideal Ave., Glencoe
Residents may also attend remotely by calling 425-436-6387, access code 6425182#. Elections in November.
Round Grove Township
Annual meeting: 1:15 p.m.
Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: two-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: The meeting is at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Fernando, 2402 County Road 7, Stewart. The election is at Round Grove Township Hall 20731 50th St., Stewart
Sumter Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Brownton Community Center, 310 Second St. N., Brownton
Elections in November.
Winsted Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Vollmer Room, Winsted City Hall, 201 First St. N.E., Winsted
Elections in November.
Meeker County
Cedar Mills Township
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 5 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Cedar Mills Gun Club, 62841 140th St., Hutchinson
Collinwood Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Collinwood Township Hall, 21904 746th Ave., Dassel
Cosmos Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Cosmos Fire Hall, 206 Gemini Ave. E., Cosmos
Elections in November.
Darwin Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Darwin Township Hall, 305 Curran St., Darwin
Elections in November.
Dassel Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer: two-year term
Location: Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N., Dassel
Ellsworth Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Ellsworth Township Hall, 19258 State Highway 9, Darwin
Greenleaf Township
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield
Litchfield Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Election: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: three-year term
Treasurer election: two-year term
Location: Meeker County Courthouse Community Room A, 325 North Sibley Ave., Litchfield