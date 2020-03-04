If you’re a resident of one of Minnesota’s 1,781 townships, your opportunity to be heard in local government is Tuesday, March 10, Township Day.

This day marks annual meetings in which township residents meet to make their thoughts known on local issues, vote directly on annual tax levies and provide feedback to neighbors elected to make decisions at the local level regarding road work, fire protection, ditches and other concerns.

Some townships are holding elections for supervisor and clerk positions, while others hold elections in November.

"Township Day gives a direct voice to residents of townships," said David Hann, Minnesota Association of Townships executive director. "The annual meeting is an opportunity to participate in local government." 

Stemming from colonial America, New England town meetings offered citizens a way to exercise local authority. Townships were the original form of local government in Minnesota and were first established in the 1800s. 

"Township communities come together to shape their government from the grassroots up," Hann said. "Whether they are electing new local officers or voting on the annual tax levy, these annual meetings are important to the direct democracy of townships. ... I encourage every township resident to attend their annual meeting."

To find your meeting time and location, see the list below:

McLeod County

Hutchinson Township

Annual meeting: 2 p.m.

Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Gopher Campfire Club house, 24718 County Road 7, Hutchinson

Hassan Valley Township

Annual meeting: 1 p.m.

Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Hassan Valley Town Hall, 420 Ames St., Biscay

Lynn Township

Annual meeting: 2 p.m.

Elections: Begins after meeting or 4 p.m., ends at 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: 14995 County Road 7, Hutchinson

Acoma Township

Annual Meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Acoma Town Hall, 23486 230th St., northwest of Hutchinson

Elections are in November

Bergen Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Bergen Township Hall, 16595 Babcock Ave., Lester Prairie

Elections are in November

Collins Township

Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Supervisor special election: One 2-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart

Hale Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 pm

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Hale Township Hall, 9527 220th St., Silver Lake

Helen Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Plato Fire Hall, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Plato

Elections are in November

Glencoe Township

Annual meeting: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe

Elections are in November

Penn Township

Annual meeting: 2 p.m.

Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Penn Township Hall, 15989 40th St., Brownton

Rich Valley Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: 16543 Ideal Ave., Glencoe

Elections are in November

Round Grove Township

Annual meeting: 1:15 p.m.

Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One One 2-year term

Location: 20731 50th St., Stewart

Sumter Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Brownton Community Center, 310 Second St. N., Brownton

Elections are in November

Winsted Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Vollmer Room, Winsted City Hall, 201 First St. N.E., Winsted

Elections are in November

Meeker County

Cedar Mills Township

Annual meeting: 3 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Location: Cedar Mills Gun Club, 62841 140th St., Hutchinson

Collinwood Township

Annual meeting: 8 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Collinwood Township Hall, 21904 746th Ave., Dassel

Cosmos Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Cosmos Fire Hall, 206 Gemini Ave. E., Cosmos

Elections are in November

Darwin Township

Annual meeting: 7 p.m.

Location: Darwin Town Hall, 305 Curran St., Darwin

Elections are in November

Dassel Township

Annual meeting: 8 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Dassel History Center, 901 First St., Dassel

Ellsworth Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Ellsworth Township Hall, 19258 State Highway 9, Darwin

Greenleaf Township

Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.

Elections: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield

Litchfield Township

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Election: 5-8 p.m.

Supervisor election: One 3-year term

Clerk election: One 2-year term

Location: Community Room A, Meeker County Courthouse, 325 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield

