If you’re a resident of one of Minnesota’s 1,781 townships, your opportunity to be heard in local government is Tuesday, March 10, Township Day.
This day marks annual meetings in which township residents meet to make their thoughts known on local issues, vote directly on annual tax levies and provide feedback to neighbors elected to make decisions at the local level regarding road work, fire protection, ditches and other concerns.
Some townships are holding elections for supervisor and clerk positions, while others hold elections in November.
"Township Day gives a direct voice to residents of townships," said David Hann, Minnesota Association of Townships executive director. "The annual meeting is an opportunity to participate in local government."
Stemming from colonial America, New England town meetings offered citizens a way to exercise local authority. Townships were the original form of local government in Minnesota and were first established in the 1800s.
"Township communities come together to shape their government from the grassroots up," Hann said. "Whether they are electing new local officers or voting on the annual tax levy, these annual meetings are important to the direct democracy of townships. ... I encourage every township resident to attend their annual meeting."
To find your meeting time and location, see the list below:
McLeod County
Hutchinson Township
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Gopher Campfire Club house, 24718 County Road 7, Hutchinson
Hassan Valley Township
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Hassan Valley Town Hall, 420 Ames St., Biscay
Lynn Township
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Elections: Begins after meeting or 4 p.m., ends at 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: 14995 County Road 7, Hutchinson
Acoma Township
Annual Meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Acoma Town Hall, 23486 230th St., northwest of Hutchinson
Elections are in November
Bergen Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Bergen Township Hall, 16595 Babcock Ave., Lester Prairie
Elections are in November
Collins Township
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Supervisor special election: One 2-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart
Hale Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 pm
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Hale Township Hall, 9527 220th St., Silver Lake
Helen Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Plato Fire Hall, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Plato
Elections are in November
Glencoe Township
Annual meeting: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E., Glencoe
Elections are in November
Penn Township
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Penn Township Hall, 15989 40th St., Brownton
Rich Valley Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: 16543 Ideal Ave., Glencoe
Elections are in November
Round Grove Township
Annual meeting: 1:15 p.m.
Elections: Begins after meeting, ends at 8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One One 2-year term
Location: 20731 50th St., Stewart
Sumter Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Brownton Community Center, 310 Second St. N., Brownton
Elections are in November
Winsted Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Vollmer Room, Winsted City Hall, 201 First St. N.E., Winsted
Elections are in November
Meeker County
Cedar Mills Township
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Location: Cedar Mills Gun Club, 62841 140th St., Hutchinson
Collinwood Township
Annual meeting: 8 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Collinwood Township Hall, 21904 746th Ave., Dassel
Cosmos Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Cosmos Fire Hall, 206 Gemini Ave. E., Cosmos
Elections are in November
Darwin Township
Annual meeting: 7 p.m.
Location: Darwin Town Hall, 305 Curran St., Darwin
Elections are in November
Dassel Township
Annual meeting: 8 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Dassel History Center, 901 First St., Dassel
Ellsworth Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Ellsworth Township Hall, 19258 State Highway 9, Darwin
Greenleaf Township
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Elections: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield
Litchfield Township
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Election: 5-8 p.m.
Supervisor election: One 3-year term
Clerk election: One 2-year term
Location: Community Room A, Meeker County Courthouse, 325 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield