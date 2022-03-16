Acoma Town Hall

The District No. 15-Acoma Township school, also known as the Clear Lake School, was organized in 1865 and closed in 1959. Later it was repurposed into the Acoma Town Hall. It is on 230th Street in northwest McLeod County.

 Photo by Chuck Lavallee, Hutchinson

Township Day was March 8, and townships across the state held their annual meetings this past week. While many elected new board officers that day, others held off until the general election this November. All passed levies, mainly to fund the maintenance of roads and bridges, and for fire service.

The following information was provided by local townships in McLeod County:

Acoma Township

Levy: $40,000 for general, $163,000 for roads and bridges, $34,500 for fire administration, $5,500 for heavy equipment, and $15,000 for fire equipment

Bergen Township

Levy: $55,500 for general, $208,500 for roads and bridges, $57,000 for fire

Glencoe Township

Levy: $55,000 for general, $70,000 for roads and bridges

Hutchinson Township

Brent Uecker was re-elected supervisor for three years

Craig Schmeling was re-elected clerk for two years

Levy: $12,600 for general, $135,000 for roads and bridges, $37,000 for fire

Lynn Township

Kurt Reiner was re-elected supervisor for three years.

Nathan Winter was re-elected clerk for two years.

Levy: $30,000 for general, $90,000 for roads and bridges, $28,000 for fire, $20,000 for savings

Penn Township

Brad Schuch was elected supervisor for three years

Donald Albrecht was elected clerk for two years

Levy: $56,000 for general, $53,000 roads and bridges, $16,000 for fire

Rich Valley Township

Levy: $1,000 for general, $63,000 for roads and bridges, $1,000 for fire

Round Grove Township

Aaron Brummer was elected supervisor

Deb Zellmann was re-elected clerk

Levy: $85,000

Sumter Township

Levy: $40,500 for general, $94,500 for roads and bridges

Winsted Township

Levy: $21,000 for general, $135,000 for roads and bridges, $33,000 for Lester Prairie fire, $4,000 for Silver Lake fire, $38,000 for Winsted fire

