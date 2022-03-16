Township Day was March 8, and townships across the state held their annual meetings this past week. While many elected new board officers that day, others held off until the general election this November. All passed levies, mainly to fund the maintenance of roads and bridges, and for fire service.
The following information was provided by local townships in McLeod County:
Acoma Township
Levy: $40,000 for general, $163,000 for roads and bridges, $34,500 for fire administration, $5,500 for heavy equipment, and $15,000 for fire equipment
Bergen Township
Levy: $55,500 for general, $208,500 for roads and bridges, $57,000 for fire
Glencoe Township
Levy: $55,000 for general, $70,000 for roads and bridges
Hutchinson Township
Brent Uecker was re-elected supervisor for three years
Craig Schmeling was re-elected clerk for two years
Levy: $12,600 for general, $135,000 for roads and bridges, $37,000 for fire
Lynn Township
Kurt Reiner was re-elected supervisor for three years.
Nathan Winter was re-elected clerk for two years.
Levy: $30,000 for general, $90,000 for roads and bridges, $28,000 for fire, $20,000 for savings
Penn Township
Brad Schuch was elected supervisor for three years
Donald Albrecht was elected clerk for two years
Levy: $56,000 for general, $53,000 roads and bridges, $16,000 for fire
Rich Valley Township
Levy: $1,000 for general, $63,000 for roads and bridges, $1,000 for fire
Round Grove Township
Aaron Brummer was elected supervisor
Deb Zellmann was re-elected clerk
Levy: $85,000
Sumter Township
Levy: $40,500 for general, $94,500 for roads and bridges
Winsted Township
Levy: $21,000 for general, $135,000 for roads and bridges, $33,000 for Lester Prairie fire, $4,000 for Silver Lake fire, $38,000 for Winsted fire