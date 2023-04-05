Tracee Strazzinski

Help from the Southwest Initiative Foundation’s Microenterprise Loan Fund has made it possible for Tracee Strazzinski to become the newest independent stylist at Fringe Salon in Hutchinson.

 Submitted photo

After 24 years as an employee, hair stylist Tracee Strazzinski is striking out on her own with help from Southwest Initiative Foundation’s Microenterprise Loan Program. Strazzinski is the newest independent stylist at Fringe Salon in Hutchinson.

Strazzinski spent the past 24 years as a stylist at City Looks Salon in Roseville. With a daily commute of more than an hour each way, Strazzinski decided to bring her skills closer to home by renting a chair at Fringe Salon on Main Street. She has experience in all types of cuts — men’s, women’s, clipper, razor and shear techniques.

