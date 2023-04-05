After 24 years as an employee, hair stylist Tracee Strazzinski is striking out on her own with help from Southwest Initiative Foundation’s Microenterprise Loan Program. Strazzinski is the newest independent stylist at Fringe Salon in Hutchinson.
Strazzinski spent the past 24 years as a stylist at City Looks Salon in Roseville. With a daily commute of more than an hour each way, Strazzinski decided to bring her skills closer to home by renting a chair at Fringe Salon on Main Street. She has experience in all types of cuts — men’s, women’s, clipper, razor and shear techniques.
“I have naturally curly hair, so I understand texture,” she said. “I love working with color and foil clients but enjoy perms and blowouts too.”
Loan funds from SWIF helped Strazzinski purchase equipment and inventory for her business. She learned about the program when she and her husband, Jeff, applied for a loan to start a construction business last year, which Jeff runs.
Loan programs have been a key function of SWIF since its inception to support communities and businesses throughout southwest Minnesota. In 2001, microlending was added to existing programs as a tool to support small businesses and people looking for self-employment opportunities.
“Hair stylists are in high demand, and we’re happy to help Tracee go into business for herself and bring her work closer to home,” said SWIF Economic Development Officer Jackie Turner.
Microloan clients receive free technical assistance from SWIF staff to improve their business management skills. Areas of support include business planning and financials analysis, QuickBooks training, marketing assistance and other training opportunities for the life of the loan.
This microloan program receives funding assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information, contact SWIF at 800-594-9480, 320-587-4848 or loans@swifoundation.org.