Hutchinson is moving forward with a project to improve trail access along State Highway 15.
The plan, which was discussed at an April 12 public hearing, calls for work to create a new multi-use trail facility on the westerly side of State Highway 15 from Grove Street to Linden Avenue. The project will include the removal of trees, grading, bituminous surfacing, landscaping and restoration. The removal of the current concrete walk is listed as one of the project components.
The $202,600 project is expected to be paid for with a Minnesota Department of Transportation partnership program.
"We do anticipate all of the construction costs being eligible for this local partnership program," City Engineer Kent Exner told the City Council. "I don't foresee any costs coming out of the city's bonding or anything of that sort."
With the work approved unanimously by the City Council, bids and MnDOT approval must be sought. The project is expected to be awarded in May or June, with construction to begin in July or August.