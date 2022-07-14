The Hutchinson Center for the Arts is showing "Transmutation" by Stephanie Lenertz and Drew Cellini through July 29. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
This was an exhibition put together by Lisa Bergh, the previous director. The two artists — Lenertz and Cellini — were selected to show their work together because of their use of materials. Both artists work with common materials that are also nostalgic and reference joy and youthfulness, such as Legos and googly eyes.
"This show is about our lived experiences, and how we interact with the world around us and change over time," said Molly Rivera, executive director. "The artists focus on principles of craft and design in a very approachable and playful way, using materials that many people understand. It is a show that leaves the viewer feeling curious, happy, and perhaps like they took a trip down memory lane."
When asked what the artists want viewers to takeaway from their exhibit, both talked about how anyone can be an artist — anyone can be creative and use the materials available to them to make art. Not everything has to be serious, and this show celebrates joyful creativity and exploration.
In addition to the exhibit on display, the HCA has a full summer schedule with its Summer Studio program for children age 3 to 18. Activities include clay, printmaking, sculpture and more. Also look for the HCA's make-and-take table for kids at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, 25 Adams St. S.E., at Depot Marketplace.
If you're an artist, save the date — the second Saturday of the month for Open Studio 11 a.m.-3 p.m. It's open for people of all ages to come into the art center and use materials and space to make art. The next Open Studio is Saturday, Aug. 13.
Next up is the exhibit "Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods" by Diamond Knispel. The show opens Aug. 9 through Sept. 16. An artist reception and artist talk is 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 2.
For more information, stop by the art center at 15 Franklin St. S.W., call 320-587-7278 or visit www.hutchinsonarts.org.