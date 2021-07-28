Hutchinson kicks off its Music in the Park summer concert series with five “Music Mondays” beginning Aug. 2. Performing Monday night is Traveled Ground, the Waconia-based band known for roots music, influenced by rock, folk, jazz, country and blues.
“I’d say American roots music is our style,” said Clark Machtemes, founder of Traveled Ground. “You won’t necessarily get a cover band. ... It’s different, you’re not going to get a bar band. About half (of our show) is original, half covers, but it depends on the crowd. One minute you might be rocking and the next it might be almost religious. It works. At times it’s spiritual. It works in bars as well as it does in churches.”
Since founding the group more than three decades ago, the multi-instrumentalist has crafted original songs that appeal to local, regional and national audiences. The group is well-known in the area and has performed at Crow River Winery, Music in the Park and RiverSong Music Festival. At Monday night’s Music in the Park, it will be the full band with Machtemes leading with a mix of originals including songs from the band’s sixth album, “Long Time Coming.”
Machtemes describes his original songs as “story driven, with the folk aspect coming through.”
“A lot of the stories are things I’ve gone through or have seen people go through,” he said. “I’m inspired by seeing things. I wrote a song the other day, as I took off out the door, my wife said, ‘If I’m gone, I’ll be at work.’ I said, ‘If I’m gone, I’ve gone crazy.’ She laughed, but that’s the name of my song.”
Among the original songs the audience can expect to hear are “Lucky Man,” which he wrote for his wife, and “Dragons in the Field,” which was inspired by his son.
“I wrote it outside of Hutchinson,” he said. “I wrote it driving out west. It’s about combines. My son who was riding in the back said, ‘They’re fire-breathing dragons.’ I told him to keep throwing down those ideas. I often play that one in Hutchinson.”
When Machtemes launched his band 31 years ago, it started with the name Common Ground, but that ended up having too many connotations. So it was changed to Traveled Ground to reflect his life. He originally planned to make a career as a touring musician. Among the stars he backed up was Crystal Gayle. It wasn’t uncommon to hopscotch cities playing in Minneapolis, Fargo and Chicago. It’s one of the reasons he started writing songs. He needed a break from playing the same set over and over again.
“Originally that’s what I was going to do for my living — music — and I had an environmental studies degree,” he said. “On the road, it got heavy. Then I met my girlfriend/now wife of 34 years. She was teaching. She told me, ‘Why don’t you teach and still do music.’ I got a social studies degree and started teaching.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut everything down, Machtemes said the band had been booked out a year in advance.
“In some ways, it was OK,” he said. “I got my finger bit off by a dog. I was out hunting and a pack of dogs attacked me, my dog and my son. I got the tip of my finger bit off. It took a half a year for it to be almost normal. I thought for awhile I wasn’t going to play guitar.”
As a teacher, Machtemes was able to conduct his classes via Zoom during the pandemic, which allowed him to be anywhere he had an internet connection. In his case, he headed west to his dad’s farm near Montevideo. He was able to relax and get away from the world.
“My son was out there, too,” he said. “We got to do his education out there. There was time to write. It wasn’t necessarily a bad thing for me. ... In some ways it was refreshing. We do 70 shows a year. It doesn’t sound like a lot, but our shows are pretty intense. You got to write and think.”
Another benefit of COVID, the band had time to create new stuff in the studio. His younger band members have a nice flare for the technology, which allowed them to record. The result was “Long Time Coming,” released in 2020. The band also released new material through online sites such as Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and Apple Music.
When it comes to favorite songs, Machtemes said it changes.
“I definitely like playing my own stuff the best,” he said. “The stuff that really catches on when people are really listening. In a lot of the venues we play, people really listen. I had a bar owner tell me, ‘You’re great, but people don’t drink a lot. They listen. That’s different and it’s OK.’”