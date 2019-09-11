The sounds of more than 60 motorcycles roared through Hutchinson Friday as the Minnesota Tribute to the Troops annual memorial ride rolled into town.
The group made a scheduled stop at Northwoods Park. Their mission: To pay tribute to Cody Claycamp and his family.
Claycamp, a 2014 Hutchinson High School graduate, was a member of the U.S. Army and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2017. In 2018, while stationed in El Paso, Texas, 22-year-old Claycamp died by suicide.
Riders from all corners of the U.S. made the trip to Hutchinson to support Claycamp’s family. Tribute to the Troops co-founder Rockie Lynne gave a speech about Claycamp’s life, and then volunteer Dave Dunn delivered a sermon.
Afterward, Claycamp’s parents, Marsha and Jeremy Freyholtz, and his brother, Cole, were presented with gifts. Among them were a handmade gold star quilt, a painted suncatcher, a charcoal rubbing of Claycamp’s headstone and a special plaque with Claycamp’s picture on it.
To learn more about Tribute to the Troops, visit tinyurl.com/y52rkjza.